CGS and Tradelink Technologies Partner to Deliver Industry’s First Real-time, End-to-End Factory RFID Solution

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS , a global provider of software and business applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services, today announced that it has entered into a sales and distribution partnership for its BlueCherry® Enterprise Supply Chain Platform with Tradelink Technologies – a provider of supply chain solutions for over 400 global brands and retail companies, and more than 50 logistics companies across 70 countries. The partnership provides for the industry’s first end-to-end factory RFID solution, from raw materials to shop floor control and shipping – including serialization and traceability that enables the delivery of the European Product Passport.



“The secret for our success is the breadth and depth of our strategic partnerships, and we couldn’t be more pleased to expand our partnership with CGS to bring our local and cloud-based bar coding and scanning applications solutions to more organizations,” said Dan Entac, president of Tradelink Technologies. “With the BlueCherry Suite, factories can have confidence that the data they rely on to inform pivotal business decisions is unified and accurate. It allows the integration and rationalization of data into one single version of truth, making business processes more efficient while delivering reliable business insights.”

"Today's factories and brands face constant disruption. Connecting data, insights, and digital enablement across the supply chain is no longer a nice-to-have but a must-have,” said Paul Magel, president of CGS applications and technology outsourcing division. “By combining BlueCherry Shop Floor Control with Tradelink's RFID solutions, we've created a win-win for everyone. We are thrilled that this partnership will give factories complete visibility, inventory accuracy, and traceable data, providing customers with the best solution to deliver actionable insights into operations."

With the latest in local and cloud-based RFID and bar code scanning applications, the combined solution can be scaled to fit the largest global companies to the smallest suppliers. The result? Any factory can be outfitted with the highest level of automatization and digitization – allowing for more efficiency, visibility, and actionable insights, enabling them to meet the ever-changing demands of their retail and brand partners while providing the rich and reliable information required to facilitate key supply chain decisions.

About BlueCherry & Shop Floor Control

The award-winning CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. BlueCherry Shop Floor Control is the most widely adopted fashion-focused solution in the world. It provides a comprehensive view of factory activity by digitizing, in real-time, the collection and reporting of production activities, such as order tracking, line balancing, absenteeism and productivity via tablets on the factory floor. This real-time visibility equips companies with the ability to make faster, better-informed business decisions and address potential delays and challenges before they escalate.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Tradelink Technologies

TradeLink Technologies a forward-thinking supply chain solutions for global brands and retail companies providing shipment visibility, accuracy, and advanced distribution solutions to over 400 global brands, and more than 50 logistic companies with a network of over 11000 suppliers, across 70 countries. With the latest in local & cloud-based bar coding and scanning applications, Tradelink’s solutions can scale to fit the largest companies to the smallest suppliers. Their strengths lie in their supply chain experience and their use of the latest technology. We support our customers with a flexible platform from industry business documents (EDI) to Web API, simple Internet file formats (XML), EPCIS standards, and bar coding (GS1-Compliant) standards.

