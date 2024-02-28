WaterEquity Celebrates Five Million People Reached Globally With Access to Safe Water and Sanitation

Kansas City, MO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterEquity, an impact-driven asset manager committed to solving the global water crisis, proudly announces a significant milestone: reaching five million people with access to safe water or sanitation through its innovative impact investment funds.

"Reaching five million people with safe water and sanitation is a testament to the effectiveness of our investments," said Paul O’Connell, President & CEO at WaterEquity. "By harnessing market-driven, financial solutions, we not only help to transform lives but also prove that sustainable impact is achievable on a large scale. This milestone reinforces our belief that coupling financial innovation with social purpose creates a powerful force for change.”

Since its inception in 2016, WaterEquity has been dedicated to mobilizing private investments to address the urgent need for safe water and sanitation in emerging markets, while seeking risk-adjusted returns for investors. The milestone of reaching five million people reflects the cumulative deployment of more than $360 million in capital from four investment funds focused on improving last-mile household water and sanitation solutions, such as a piped water connection or a private toilet, and bolstering local water businesses in low-income communities worldwide. WaterEquity’s latest fund, the Water & Climate Resilience Fund, will expand the investment focus towards climate-resilient water and sanitation infrastructure—aiming to rapidly scale impact through a systems-level approach. By blending financial returns with measurable social and environmental outcomes, WaterEquity aims to demonstrate the transformative power of impact investing in the water and sanitation sector.

"It took WaterEquity over three years for our first funds to reach one million people – a testament to the persistence and dedication of our team. Now, with accelerated momentum and refined strategies, we're proud to announce that we're reaching over one million people each year,” said Genevieve Edens, Senior Director of Impact & ESG. “This rapid progress underscores our commitment to scaling our impact and shows what is possible when financial institutions and other businesses recognize the huge demand among people who deal with inadequate water and sanitation to improve their own access.”

WaterEquity acknowledges the crucial role played by its investors, partners, local financial institutions, and water and sanitation enterprises across 19 countries in achieving this milestone. Together, this network will continue to leverage capital markets, scaling impact while addressing critical dimensions, such as health, gender equality, climate resilience, poverty alleviation, and fundamental human rights. Through its innovative approach to market-driven solutions, WaterEquity aims to catalyze positive change and contribute to the achievement of universal access to safe water and sanitation for all.

About WaterEquity:

WaterEquity is an asset manager exclusively focused on achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6)—universal access to safe water and sanitation—through mobilizing private investment. We invest in financial institutions, enterprises, and infrastructure in emerging markets delivering access to safe water and sanitation to low-income consumers while seeking risk-adjusted returns for investors. Founded by award-winning entrepreneurs Gary White and Matt Damon of Water.org, and led by Paul O’Connell, the success of WaterEquity is built on decades of organizational and individual experience investing in water and sanitation in emerging markets, seeking social and financial returns.

