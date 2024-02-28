NV5 Awarded $13 Million in Utility Services Contracts

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $13 million in contracts to support utility projects in the Western U.S.



NV5 has been awarded a one-year, $8 million contract to deliver engineering, design, and surveying services for a wildfire protection and prevention program that aims to reduce fire risks from overhead utilities on the West Coast.

A West Coast utility also selected NV5 for a two-year, $3.5 million contract to provide engineering design, survey, construction inspection, geotechnical engineering, and project management support on a gas transmission main.

NV5 has also secured a one-year, $1.5 million project for utility initiatives that ensure regulatory compliance for transmission pipelines. NV5’s contributions include engineering, design, and permitting support.

“Maintaining the safety and reliability of utility infrastructure is paramount to safeguarding communities and ensuring uninterrupted service delivery,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “The investments being made by West Coast utility providers demonstrate their continued commitment to infrastructure resilience and meeting the evolving energy needs of the country.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.