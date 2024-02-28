Helo Corp Names David Ufheil as Chief Financial Officer

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helo Corp. (OTC: HLOC) (“Helo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that David Ufheil has been appointed as chief financial officer of Helo, effective February 25, 2024.



“We are pleased to welcome David to the Helo executive team.” said Sean McVeigh, Helo's chief executive officer. “David’s deep financial experience, leadership and strategic insights will be key to executing Helo’s significant financial and operational growth objectives.”

Mr. Ufheil has more than 30 years of experience in accounting and financial leadership roles including serving as auditor, advisor, and CFO for a wide range of public and private companies in various industries. In addition to his experience in the U.S., he has spent over 6 years in Germany. Most recently, he has assisted several companies in their efforts towards initial public offerings. Mr. Ufheil also currently serves as CFO of Epien Medical Inc.

“Helo’s strong history of innovation and robust product pipeline are very compelling,” said Mr. Ufheil. “I look forward to working with Sean and the team to strengthen the business, drive revenue and profitability and unlock meaningful shareholder value.”

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp. (OTC:HLOC) is a data-driven wellness technology company. Helo® wearables and other smart devices are built on Helo's Life Sensing Technology®, which uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters. Helo is developing the NutraMatic™ and Helo AI™ platform to leverage artificial intelligence and other technologies to analyze wearer data, provide personalized nutrition and recommendations, support the adoption of healthier lifestyle choices and drive human wellness transformation.

For more information please visit helocorp.com.

The Company's disclosure statements and financial statements are available at OTC:HLOC.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

