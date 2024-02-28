Hill International Awarded Distinctive Residential Projects at The Ellinikon: Little Athens and Cove Residences (Project Management), Riviera Tower (Supervision)

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today the expansion of the company’s partnership with Lamda Development on the Ellinikon—Europe’s greatest waterfront urban regeneration project. In addition to supporting the mega-project’s Infrastructure and Landscape Programs, Hill will now provide construction supervision services for The Ellinikon’s landmark Riviera Tower, but also project management consultancy (PMC) for the Little Athens and Cove Residences residential components of the master development.

Located on the Athenian coast and designed by Foster + Partners, the 200-meter-tall Riviera Tower is Greece's first residential skyscraper. The 50-floor development will include more than 170 high-end apartments, featuring a variety of amenities, smart-building features, and stunning views of Greece’s capital and the Aegean Sea. Lamda also envisions the tower as one of the greenest high-rise buildings in the world and a model for sustainable design. The project is expected to meet the requirements for LEED Gold certification.

Located near the Ellinikon’s beachfront, the Cove Residences will consist of 21 luxury condominiums accommodating 115 apartments. Designed by acclaimed Greek architects Bobotis+Bobotis Architects and ISV, the Cove Residences will feature the latest in high-end amenities.

Little Athens is the largest residential development in Greece, with more than 1,000 high-end apartments in multiple smart apartment buildings. Lamda envisions a vibrant neighborhood that interfaces with the rest of the Ellinikon development and features a variety of shops, dining options, and wellbeing facilities. For Little Athens Hill collaborates in the PMC role as the leader of a consortium with Greek engineering firm Samaras & Associates.

“Lamda, in collaboration with their world-class design teams, has planned state-of-the-art residential living spaces at The Ellinikon,” says Hill Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Europe Manolis Sigalas. “In addition to their many amenities, these properties will put residents right at the heart of everything The Ellinikon and the Athenian Riviera has to offer. We share Lamda’s vision and it is our privilege to expand our collaboration for delivering these distinctive residential components of The Ellinikon program.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali adds: “These new awards at The Ellinikon expand Hill’s ongoing major assignments at this world-class development. Lamda’s continued trust in our team is an honor and demonstrates Hill’s ability to swiftly deploy resources and add value to projects of any scope and scale from concept to completion. We look forward to seeing The Ellinikon unfold and contributing to the success of its residential components.”

