Smith+Nephew and U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research to engage in Master Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announced they have entered into a Master Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR). This marks the first time that the USAISR has entered into a master agreement of this nature with an industry-leading medical technology company.

The Master CRADA represents an enterprise-wide opportunity for Smith+Nephew across all business units - Advanced Wound Management, Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - to enter into multiple collaborative research efforts.

“Smith+Nephew has a rich history supporting the military and partnering with the USAISR on this agreement furthers our purpose of helping people live their Life Unlimited,” said Rohit Kashyap, President, Advanced Wound Management and Commercial Operations at Smith+Nephew. “This agreement is exciting on many levels - not just for Smith+Nephew, but for our customers and their patients as well.”

The agreement enables efficient collaboration and strengthens the relationship between the USAISR and Smith+Nephew for future research endeavours in diverse areas of mutual interest. These types of cooperative efforts benefit both the Department of Defense (DOD) and industry leaders by providing opportunities to conduct joint research and learn from each other.

“The pre-negotiated key terms and conditions of the Master CRADA provide the broad legal framework under which for multiple, future collaborative research efforts will be assigned. In addition to streamlining the research agreement process, this Master CRADA provides the foundation for a strategic, joint effort to leverage the infrastructure, expertise, and capabilities of both parties to support innovation that aims to address technical challenges to improving combat casualty care,” said COL (Dr.) J. Brian Lanier, Commander, U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR).

