Orion Energy Systems’ EV Charging Business (Voltrek), Secures Major EV Charger Project for Long-Time Municipal Customer

MANITOWOC, Wis., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and maintenance services, announces that its EV charging business, Voltrek, has successfully secured a substantial project from a long-time municipal customer. The project involves the installation of 43 electric vehicle chargers strategically placed throughout various municipal locations to address the customer’s growing EV fleet.



The comprehensive project, valued at more than $1 million, will incorporate a mix of Level 2 Chargepoint Fleet CPF50 and Level 3 Chargepoint CPE250 EV chargers. Funding for this initiative will be facilitated through the Eversource Make Ready Program, a financial assistance program providing rebates to organizations adopting electric vehicles.

Kathleen Connors, President of Voltrek, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to provide our long-time customer with a world-class turnkey EV charging installation experience as they make their transition to an EV fleet. They came to us needing assistance with site planning and design, load management requirements, equipment selection, and installation – all of which we are experienced in delivering.”

The EV chargers will be strategically located within garages, garage bays, and parking lots, ensuring accessibility for a variety of EV types. The entire project is anticipated to be completed within Orion’s 4th quarter of fiscal 2024.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services, and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability goals and progress here, or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

