Command Alkon Elevates Customer Experience with Enhanced Billing & Invoicing Functionality in Cloud-Native Dispatch Product

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is thrilled to unveil the revamped Billing & Invoicing functionality in their cloud-native Dispatch product. This upgrade reflects a deep commitment to customer satisfaction, driven by valuable feedback to simplify and enhance the invoicing process.



As a cloud native SaaS product, Dispatch offers customers the advantage of accessing modern enhancements at a rapid pace. With seamless updates and improvements, customers can stay at the forefront of innovation, ensuring they have the latest features and capabilities to optimize their operations and deliver exceptional service.

A modernized Billing & Invoicing experience in Dispatch introduces a range of customer-centric features tailored to meet specific needs and preferences. With a fresh look and configurable interface, users can now enjoy a modern, mobile, and user-friendly platform for efficiently managing their financial transactions.

Included in this modernization, customers can dynamically adjust product and pricing details at the line-item level, reducing errors in outgoing invoices. They can also preview invoices before sending them out, another important step in ensuring invoice accuracy. This proactive approach helps minimize the potential of credits and rebills, leading to faster payment cycle times. Daily transaction data can now be seamlessly migrated into the customer's preferred accounting system, further simplifying overall invoicing and accounting procedures.

“We've reimagined our Billing module, taking our customers’ feedback to heart and crafting an experience that's as effortless as it is intuitive,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. "The modernized Billing & Invoicing experience is a testament to our continued dedication to a rapidly expanding industry. Our goal is to provide customers with a seamless, yet configurable experience that helps them maintain productivity when managing their financial workflows."

The enhanced Billing & Invoicing features are available for current Dispatch users to preview. Contact Support to enable access.

For more information about cloud-native Dispatch, visit the website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

For More Information, Contact:

63+461+96

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com