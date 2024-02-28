Silo Pharma Completes Successful Dose-Ranging Study of SPC-15 Intranasal Therapeutic for PTSD

All animal subjects tolerated maximum dosing

Once-per-day human intranasal dosing regimen determined for clinical evaluation

SARASOTA, FL, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced positive results from its non-GLP small animal dose-ranging study of SPC-15, an intranasal prophylactic treatment for anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The purpose of the non-GLP small animal study was to identify the maximum tolerated intranasal dose of the drug pharmacokinetic and determine the therapeutically relevant dose range to be studied in clinical trials. Data analysis demonstrated rapid absorption of SPC-15 with good exposure over a 24-hour period, suggesting a once-per-day human intranasal dosing regimen would be optimal.

“Non-GLP and GLP toxicology and safety pharmacology studies are required steps before seeking approval for our first-in-human clinical-stage trials of SPC-15,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo. “We are currently on track to submit a pre-investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the FDA by the end of the second quarter 2024. This is an exciting step forward for our Company as we advance our lead therapeutic, SPC-15.”

About SPC-15

SPC-15 is a novel serotonin 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist that utilizes biomarkers for the treatment of PTSD, anxiety, and other stress-induced affective disorders. SPC-15 is being developed as an intranasal medication. If clinically successful, SPC-15 could qualify for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for drug approval. Silo Pharma is conducting preclinical studies of SPC-15 in collaboration with Columbia University under a sponsored research agreement and option.

Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug delivery systems. The Company’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo’s two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). Silo’s research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com and connect on social media at LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

