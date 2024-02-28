Oncology Information Systems Market Set to Soar Past USD 4.6 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Oncology Information Systems market size is expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand for efficient and comprehensive patient data management, the need for enhanced treatment planning and coordination among healthcare providers, the growth of precision medicine and personalized cancer treatment, the rise of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring in oncology, and the regulatory requirements for maintaining accurate and accessible patient records and treatment data is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Oncology Information Systems market, increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for data analysis and clinical decision support, the adoption of cloud-based solutions for remote access and data sharing, the emphasis on interoperability to facilitate seamless data exchange among healthcare systems and providers, the integration of genomics and molecular data into oncology information systems for precision medicine, and the growing importance of patient engagement and the inclusion of patient-reported outcomes in oncology care are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Oncology Information Systems Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 90

Figures -76

An oncology information system (OIS) is a software solution that manages and integrates data related to cancer care and treatment. It gives clinicians a comprehensive view of a patient's medical history, diagnosis, treatment plan, and outcomes. OISs can be used to improve the quality and efficiency of cancer care and support clinical research.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/oncology-information-systems-market

Prominent Players in Oncology Information Systems Market

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

BMSI Partners Inc.

Cerner Corporation

CureMD Healthcare

Elekta AB

Epic Systems Corporation

Flatiron Health, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche)

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MICA Information Systems, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

MIM Software Inc.

Optum (a part of UnitedHealth Group)

RaySearch Laboratories AB

Siemens Healthineers

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

VelosBio, Inc.

Vitera Healthcare Solutions

WellSky

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



2.5 Billion 2030 Value Projection



4.6 Billion CAGR 7.9% Segments Covered















Product Solutions, and Professional Services



Application Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, and Surgical Oncology



End User Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ablation Care Centers and Cancer Care Centers, Government Institutions, and Research Facilities











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Integrated Oncology Information Systems Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Integrated Oncology Information Systems dominates the global online market as they offer a comprehensive solution that combines various functionalities within a single platform. These systems typically include patient information management, treatment planning and coordination, clinical decision support, reporting, and data analytics in one package.

Hospitals and Clinics are the Leading Application Segment

Hospitals and Clinics are the leading segment in terms of application as they typically handle a large volume of cancer patients, making them significant users of oncology information systems. They require efficient methods to manage patient data, treatment plans, and care coordination.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/oncology-information-systems-market

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, has a highly advanced healthcare infrastructure with well-established hospitals, cancer centers, and research institutions. These institutions drive the adoption of oncology information systems. The region is a hub for technological innovation, and healthcare providers in North America often invest in the latest healthcare IT solutions, including oncology information systems.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Oncology Information Systems market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Oncology Information Systems.

Key Developments in Oncology Information Systems Market

GE Healthcare has agreed to collaborate with RaySearch Laboratories AB, a developer of radiation oncology software, to create a new chemotherapy simulation and therapy planning workflows solution that would simplify the radiation will be targeted to decrease a tumor.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/oncology-information-systems-market

Key Questions Answered in Oncology Information Systems Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Paresthesia Treatment Market

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market

Global Recombinant Vaccines Market

Global Bacterial Cell Culture Market

Global Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com