Heritage Distilling Co. Expands into Oklahoma to Meet Growing Demand for Exceptional Craft Spirits

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Company , Inc. ("HDC" or "Heritage"), a renowned craft distillery of innovative premium brands, today announced its strategic expansion into the Oklahoma market in partnership with the leading wholesale beverage distributors who comprise the MillerCoors network. The distributors include LDF Companies , Capital Distributing, LLC, Fisher 59, Jett Distributing, Inc., and Pope Distributing, Inc. Heritage’s award-winning portfolio of craft spirits will be available to on- and off-premise retailers and consumers throughout the state beginning this month.

"This expansion is a significant step for Heritage Distilling Company as we continue our journey to share our passion for craft spirits with consumers across the country," said Justin Stiefel, Co-founder of HDC. "The partnership with distributors in the MillerCoors network offers Oklahomans a taste of the innovation and quality that have defined the Heritage brand. Through this established network, HDC products will be readily available to participating retailers and on-premise accounts in Oklahoma immediately, enhancing accessibility and convenience for consumers, and meeting the growing demand for premium craft spirits in the market.”

The decision to enter the Oklahoma market aligns with the impressive growth reported by the American Craft Spirits Association in the U.S. craft spirits sector. With a 6.1% annual increase in volume and a 5.3% rise in value, craft spirits have outpaced the broader liquor industry, selling over 14 million cases and generating $7.9 billion in revenue last year.

"LDF Companies of Oklahoma is proud to partner with the most award-winning craft distillery in the U.S., Heritage Distilling. Their attention to detail and spot-on flavor profiles add a new dimension to our spirits portfolio. We appreciate their trust in us for their distribution and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship,” said Ken Brown, Director of LDF Companies of Oklahoma.

“We are very excited to have Heritage Distilling as a new addition to our wine and spirits portfolio. Capital Distributing is committed to building an extensive portfolio of spirits in our efforts to become a total beverage distributor to our retailers. Spirits have been transformational for our business and our team has embraced the opportunity. We are excited to see what the Heritage Distilling brands will not only offer Capital, but the whole state of Oklahoma, now and in the future,” said Todd Robichaux, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing for Capital Distributing.

Signature offerings coming to Oklahoma include: Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey , a premium chocolate whiskey perfect to light up the night as shots or in cocktails; Florescence Vodka , a crisp and floral collaboration with celebrity chef Danielle Kartes; and Stiefel's Select Whiskey , Heritage's flagship Double Gold premium whiskey aged to perfection in unique charred oak barrels. Another HDC portfolio highlight is the Special Operations Salute series, a super-premium whiskey collection launched to support U.S. military and first responder communities in collaboration with several nonprofit organizations.

Founded in 2011, Heritage Distilling has earned a sterling reputation over the past decade, consistently garnering accolades from the American Distilling Institute, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the Ascot Awards, the World Whiskey Awards and other prestigious competitions. Bolstered by the new footprint with the Oklahoma network, Oklahomans will now get a taste of Heritage's diverse lineup of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink cocktails.

For more information on Heritage Distilling Company, products and wholesale inquiries, please visit www.heritagedistilling.com.

About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.®, currently a subsidiary of Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc., was founded in 2011 by Justin and Jennifer Stiefel and Drew and Sara Kellerman. Heritage is among the premier independent craft spirits distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins and rums produced mainly from local, sustainably sourced ingredients. Heritage is the most awarded craft distillery in North America by the American Distilling Institute for the past ten years out of more than 2,600 craft distilleries. To accelerate its national wholesale distribution growth strategy, Heritage founded the Tribal Beverage Network (TBN) to collaborate with Native American tribes and develop Heritage-branded distilleries, brands, and tasting rooms and to develop brands unique to the tribes, to serve patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, creating compelling social and economic benefits for participating tribal communities while allowing the tribes another channel through which to exercise tribal sovereignty.

Contacts:

Investors

Scott Eckstein

heritage@ksca.com

(212) 896 1210

Media

Anne Donohoe

heritage@kcsa.com

(732) 620 0033