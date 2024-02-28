HeartCore Announces the Establishment of HeartCore Luvina Vietnam Co., Ltd.

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced the establishment of HeartCore Luvina Vietnam Co., Ltd. (“HeartCore Luvina Vietnam”), a joint venture with Luvina Software Joint Stock Company (“Luvina Software”), a Vietnam-based IT outsourcing and software development company.



Founded in 2004, Luvina Software is a top 10 IT Outsourcing Services company in Vietnam that specializes in the design, development, maintenance, and operation of IT products. For the past five years, Luvina Software has been a longstanding outsourcing partner in HeartCore’s CMS business, actively engaging in program development, testing, maintenance, and technical services, including collaborating on DAM projects and the overhaul of the UI/UX to enhance the functionality of the administration screens in HeartCore Version 12.

The establishment of HeartCore Luvina Vietnam is poised to catalyze synergies within HeartCore and its group companies to facilitate seamless sales generation. Luvina Software currently staffs 850 engineers and generates 100% of sales through contracts with Japanese corporations. Welcoming and integrating this proven team to HeartCore Luvina Vietnam presents an optimized pathway for an increase in sales and opportunities for business expansion beyond Japan as a low-cost, high-quality offshore technology provider for HeartCore’s global expansion initiatives. Furthermore, HeartCore’s demand and involvement as a subcontractor for website construction projects continues to grow, augmenting overall sales for the Company.

“I am pleased to announce our newly established joint venture company, HearrtCore Luvina Vietnam, which will significantly boost our efforts in expanding our global software business,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “Having worked closely with Luvina Software and its talented team over the past five years across various projects, we view this partnership as a critical next step in advancing and optimizing sales generation within our enterprise software business and group companies, specifically Sigmaways. The establishment of HeartCore Luvina Vietnam marks a pivotal move in our overarching global expansion efforts, presenting fresh avenues for growth abroad, particularly in the United States and Europe. We believe this strategic initiative will not only enhance our presence in key markets but also foster new opportunities for innovation and collaboration on an international scale.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover and John Yi

HTCR@gateway-grp.com

(949) 574-3860