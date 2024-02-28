Amethyst Beverage Ramps Up Major Events for the Spring and Summer Due to Increased Demand for Its CBD Water

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT), is pleased to announce plans for spring and summer event activities. These events will include Music festivals and specialized marketing events at Fitness and Retail locations.

The Spring Festival season will be kicking off in April 2024 in Lake Havasu, Arizona. There will be a total of 4 Festivals. Amethyst Beverage will be the sponsor of and exclusive water rights for each event. There is an anticipated total for all of these events to hit above 100,000 patrons and we will be showcasing our products accordingly.

Also, in April 2024, we expect to have a booth at the Indian Gaming Association (IGA) Tradeshow and Convention through our distributor Tonto Tribal Developments relationship. This will be a key for our entry into our nationwide Sovereign Nation opportunity. There are over 200 convenience stores tied to Casinos which represent hundreds of thousands of patrons and customers across the country.

“We are coming into our high season and anticipate this to be one of our best seasons to date. We’re further working on our distribution model to coincide with our relationship with Tonto Tribal Development and expand it into non-sovereign opportunities. There are many events outside of what we’re already moving on that can aid us in sales and revenues with Tonto Tribal Development and we couldn’t be more thrilled with these opportunities,” exclaimed Don Yarter, Director of Amethyst Beverage Division.

Amethyst combines the science of water, CBD Delta 9 HDI, Fulvic and mineral infusion with an innovative twist of flavoring to truly hydrate the body and mind providing a crisp and refreshing taste.

Great taste and great health benefits are results of our efforts in creating our incredible line of beverages. We will also start including our specialty Fulvic Acid, Ionic Minerals and Aloe Vera in the product line as well.

About Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT)

Alternative Wellness Health, Inc., fka Anything Technologies Media (EXMT), is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

