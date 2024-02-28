EXL collaborates with AWS to accelerate commercialization of generative AI solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced the roll-out of new generative AI solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Developed using EXL’s AI workbench and built using Amazon Bedrock, the new solutions are designed to provide organizations with seamless access to deep, domain-specific datasets to enhance decision-making and optimize operational efficiencies across multiple industries. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications that meet the highest standards for security, privacy, and responsible AI.



The versatility of EXL’s AI workbench allows organizations to explore various use cases and leverage generative AI technology to address their specific business challenges. EXL designed the platform's core to be modular and scalable, allowing for integration with the rapidly evolving technology ecosystem and leveraging leading generative AI models on Amazon Bedrock.

“We are thrilled to introduce our generative AI capabilities on AWS,” said Vivek Jetley, executive vice president and Global Head of Analytics at EXL. “We believe that the power of AI lies in its ability to harness large data sets to generate valuable insights and enhance decision-making. We are committed to delivering responsible and innovative AI solutions that empower businesses across industries to unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and success.”

EXL currently has more than 50 AI-based accelerators deployed in the market, in addition to core solutions designed to empower enterprises across insurance, healthcare, banking, media, and retail to scale their AI capabilities more rapidly while also putting privacy and security at the forefront. Specific solutions now available on AWS include:

a customer 360 solution that stitches together holistic customer journeys across external and internal data, and provides real-time intelligence for actionable insights;

a proprietary image analytics solution to help insurers identify risk factors and evaluate property risk; and

an intelligent document processing solution that extracts structured and unstructured data from client databases to drive decision support and workflow improvement.



EXL is also working on several additional solutions and accelerators that will be available on AWS. These include a complaint analytics capability that processes vast amounts of unstructured data, providing valuable insights into customer sentiments and concerns; a Document Wiki, which leverages generative AI to create and maintain a dynamic knowledge base, streamlining information retrieval and improving collaboration among teams; and a generative AI-powered code assistance solution to accelerate development timelines and ensures accuracy and efficiency in migrating and modernizing analytics platforms.

In addition, EXL recently achieved AWS Service Delivery Partner status for Amazon EMR, supporting big data processing for business intelligence and generative AI use cases.

More information about the partnership and EXL’s AI platform and generative AI solutions can be found here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 50,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Contacts

Media

Keith Little

+1 703-598-0980

media.relations@exlservice.com

Investor Relations

John Kristoff

+1 212 209 4613

IR@exlservice.com