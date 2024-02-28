ODATA Expands its Operations in Mexico with the Construction of Two New Data Center Campuses

SANTIAGO DE QUERÉTARO, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODATA, an Aligned Data Centers company and provider of data center services for Latin America, announces the expansion of its operations in Mexico. The Company’s QR01 data center, strategically located in Querétaro, will be expanded to meet the growing demand for IT infrastructure and cloud services in the region. In addition, the company has started to build two new hyperscale data center campuses in the region, QR02 and QR03, reinforcing its presence and commitment to the Mexican market.



The expansion of the QR01 data center is in line with the growing needs of the market, offering state-of-the-art capacity and technology for hyperscale customers. The DC QR01 campus will handle up to 32MW when fully constructed.

"We are pleased with the success seen during the development of our QR01 facilities. This expansion of QR01 is illustrative of continued customer interest in the market, our teams’ successful execution, and the longer term value of data center development in the Querétaro,” said Ricardo Alário, CEO of ODATA.

The DC QR02 campus is located in the municipality of Guanajuato and will have a capacity of 30MW. The DC QR03 campus is in the city of El Marqués, located in the center of the country and 221 km from Mexico City. The latter will be the largest data center campus in Mexico, with an installed capacity of 150MW. Both will be dedicated to hyperscale customers.

"Mexico is currently one of the main markets in Latin America, where ODATA is well established and rooted to sustain its growth. We already have a recognized brand, regional expertise and great credibility with local suppliers, which enables us to grow safely and at an accelerated pace," said Alário.

According to research by IDC (International Data Corporation), released in December 2023, IT business growth in Mexico reached 22%, ahead of Brazil with 15%. The study also states that Latin America will see 11% growth in the market in 2024, which demonstrates how Latin American companies have invested in technology in order to become more productive, innovative and competitive.

"We believe in the country's potential as a strategic center for data center and cloud services in Latin America. Our technical expertise and commitment to innovation position us as ideal partners for companies seeking reliable and advanced solutions for their IT needs," added Alário. "With this expansion, ODATA reaffirms its role as a leader in the data center sector in the region, offering high-quality, reliable and secure infrastructure for companies looking to boost their business through technology."

