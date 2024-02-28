Pet Travel Accessories Market Size to Hit USD 9.2 billion by 2031, at a 5.8% CAGR | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global pet travel accessories market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for pet travel accessories is estimated to reach US$ 9.2 billion by the end of 2031.

Pet travel accessories focusing on health and wellness aspects, such as orthopedic pet beds, stress-relieving calming aids, and ergonomic carriers, are gaining traction. These products aim to enhance the overall travel experience for pets while addressing their physical and emotional well-being.

The emergence of fashion-forward pet travel accessories reflecting current trends in human fashion drives consumer interest. Products featuring stylish designs, trendy patterns, and premium materials cater to pet owners seeking aesthetic appeal along with functionality.

Increasing emphasis on safety certification and adherence to industry standards for pet travel accessories assures consumers of product quality, durability, and compliance with safety regulations, fostering trust and loyalty among pet owners.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Pet carrier backpacks lead the pet travel accessories market due to their convenience and versatility in transporting pets securely and comfortably.

The medium price segment leads the pet travel accessories market, offering a balance between quality, affordability, and features for consumers.

Dogs lead the pet travel accessories market, with a wide range of products including carriers, harnesses, and car seats designed for their specific needs.

Pet Travel Accessories Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Rising pet ownership rates globally fuel demand for travel accessories, including carriers, harnesses, and car seats, reflecting the growing importance of pet safety and comfort during travel.

The trend towards pet-friendly travel accommodations and transportation options stimulates demand for specialized travel accessories catering to pet owners' needs.

Consumers prioritize pet travel accessories with advanced safety features such as crash-tested materials, reinforced construction, and secure harness systems.

Integration of technology in pet travel accessories, including GPS tracking devices and smart sensors, enhances pet safety and provides peace of mind to pet owners.

Increasing awareness of environmental sustainability prompts the demand for eco-friendly and recyclable materials in pet travel accessories, reflecting consumer preferences for sustainable products.

Global Pet Travel Accessories Market: Regional Profile

In North America , pet travel accessories witness high demand driven by a culture of pet-friendly travel and robust pet ownership rates. The United States leads the region, boasting a wide array of manufacturers such as Petmate and Kurgo, offering innovative solutions ranging from car seats to travel carriers. The market thrives on the region's affluent pet care industry and a strong emphasis on pet safety and comfort during travel.

, pet travel accessories witness high demand driven by a culture of pet-friendly travel and robust pet ownership rates. The United States leads the region, boasting a wide array of manufacturers such as Petmate and Kurgo, offering innovative solutions ranging from car seats to travel carriers. The market thrives on the region's affluent pet care industry and a strong emphasis on pet safety and comfort during travel. Europe showcases a mature market for pet travel accessories, driven by a growing trend of pet companionship and increased mobility. Countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France house key players such as Ferplast S.p.A and Trixie, offering premium travel accessories catering to discerning pet owners' needs. Stringent regulations regarding pet transportation and safety bolster demand for high-quality accessories across the region.

showcases a mature market for pet travel accessories, driven by a growing trend of pet companionship and increased mobility. Countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France house key players such as Ferplast S.p.A and Trixie, offering premium travel accessories catering to discerning pet owners' needs. Stringent regulations regarding pet transportation and safety bolster demand for high-quality accessories across the region. Asia Pacific emerges as a burgeoning market, fueled by rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles. Countries like Japan, China, and Australia witness a surge in pet ownership, driving demand for travel accessories like carriers, strollers, and harnesses. The region presents vast growth opportunities for manufacturers and retailers catering to the evolving needs of pet owners in the travel accessories segment.

Pet Travel Accessories Market: Competitive Landscape

The pet travel accessories market is characterized by fierce competition and innovative offerings tailored to pet owners' needs. Key players like Petmate, Sherpa, and Kurgo dominate with versatile products including carriers, harnesses, and travel bowls designed for safety and comfort during transit. Emerging contenders such as Sleepypod and PetSafe introduce innovative features like crash-tested materials and airline-approved designs, challenging established norms.

Competitive strategies emphasize product quality, durability, and compliance with safety standards. As pet ownership continues to rise and travel becomes more common, the market anticipates further innovation and collaboration among industry players to meet evolving consumer demands. Some prominent players are as follows:

ADM

BASF SE

Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd.

Cargill Incorporated

Countryvet

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Ferplast S.p.A

MidWest Homes for Pets

Omega Protein Corporation

Pet Insurance Solutions LLC

Product Portfolio

Darling Ingredients Inc. specializes in sustainable food, feed, and fuel solutions. Their product portfolio includes innovative ingredients derived from animal by-products, serving diverse industries worldwide while promoting environmental stewardship and resource efficiency.

specializes in sustainable food, feed, and fuel solutions. Their product portfolio includes innovative ingredients derived from animal by-products, serving diverse industries worldwide while promoting environmental stewardship and resource efficiency. Ferplast S.p.A offers premium pet care products and accessories. From pet enclosures to grooming essentials, their portfolio combines Italian craftsmanship with innovation, catering to the needs of pets and pet owners with style and functionality.

Pet Travel Accessories Market: Key Segments

By Type

Pet Car Seat

Pet Travel Leash & Harness

Pet Carrier Backpack

Others (Water Bowl, Hygiene Bag, etc.)

By Price

Low

Medium

High

By Application

Dogs

Cats

Others (Birds, Fish, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Company-owned Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Other Retail Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

