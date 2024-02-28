Five University Teams Advance to the Annual CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge Finals

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Societies Canada is pleased to celebrate the five student teams that have advanced to the finals in the seventh annual CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge.



"The purpose of the CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge is to provide a realistic training ground for university students to examine, debate, and investigate ethical challenges encountered by investment professionals," says Michael Thom, CFA, Managing Director of CFA Societies Canada. "The challenge is designed to develop the ethical decision-making skills of university students who hope to pursue career paths as investment professionals. This May, qualifying teams will present their analysis and recommendations for the final case study to an expert judging panel. Teams will have less than one day between their initial briefing and final presentations. Judges will grade teams based on a rubric of critical thinking, innovation, and ethical understanding and determine who will earn the national title."

Regional finalist teams competing in the 2024 CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge hail from:

HEC Montréal

Saint Mary's University

Thompson Rivers University

University of Manitoba

University of Waterloo



Finalists won their spots by qualifying through regional competitions that teamed up university students nationwide. Teams are evaluated on their ability to incorporate their comprehension of the CFA Institute Code of Ethics & Standards of Professional Conduct into their analysis and recommendations.

The competition promotes analytical reasoning and ethical decision-making while presenting students with genuine and representative ethical dilemmas they may encounter throughout their careers. CFA charterholders attest annually to the CFA Institute Code of Ethics & Standards of Professional Conduct, an essential element of their professional commitments, and in building trust with Canadian investors. Mirroring real-life investment industry cases, the challenge inspires forward-thinking and deep reflection on the ethical principles that guide CFA charterholders' careers.

About CFA Societies Canada

CFA Societies Canada is a collaboration of the 12 Canadian member societies. It brings together these organizations to lead the investment profession in Canada by advancing the highest professional standards, integrity, and ethics for the ultimate benefit of Canadian society. For more information, visit www.cfacanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.



