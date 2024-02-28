fifty-five Recognized for Dedication to Employee Growth by WorkLife

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- fifty-five , a global martech consultancy that empowers brands to unite and fully optimize siloed data across all channels to drive business results, today announced it is a 2023 WorkLife Awards winner in the “Most Dedicated to Employee Growth” category. Presented by Digiday Media, the award recognizes the top employers in digital marketing and their commitment to employee well-being and growth.



The 2023 WorkLife Awards spotlight organizations that went above and beyond in building company culture including prioritizing mental and physical wellness while fostering environments conducive to creativity and innovation.

“fifty-five is committed to training and retaining the best talent in the industry, and we listen closely to our employees' wants and needs,” said Robin Clayton, managing director at fifty-five. “Our employees desire work-life balance and flexibility, as well as personal and professional growth opportunities. We offer robust training programs for all employees regardless of seniority and ensure equal employee growth across global teams. We’re honored to be recognized for our dedication to our employees and our personal and professional development programs.”

fifty-five was recognized for its Knowledge Center, a go-to internal platform that informs employees about training, career development, internal and international mobility possibilities, and contact info for relevant HR teams. The platform features self-training courses on both business subjects and soft skills that employees can use daily. fifty-five also hosts monthly regional all-hands calls, and produces an internal newsletter with direct links to training courses to provide access to relevant training, conferences, replays and other resources.

About fifty-five

As a part of The Brandtech Group, fifty-five is a data company that helps brands collect, analyze and activate their data across paid, earned and owned channels to increase their marketing ROI and improve customer acquisition and retention. Headquartered in Paris, fifty-five operates across 3 time zones from our 10 offices located in Paris, London, Geneva, Milan, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Taipei, Singapore and New York. The data company was named by Forbes as one of the world’s best management consulting firms in 2023, owing to its unique approach that blends consulting, operational and technology expertise.

Jane Oliver

joliver@wearetierone.com

925-588-8676



