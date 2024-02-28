Look Left Marketing Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in the Pacific Region for Third Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Look Left Marketing , a content marketing and public relations (PR) agency for B2B tech, today announced that it is among several prestigious companies in the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in the Pacific region. This marks the third consecutive year that Look Left has earned the honor.



An extension of the Inc. 5000 national list, the Inc. 5000 regional list recognizes the fastest-growing Pacific private companies based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii and Alaska.

Look Left works exclusively with companies in the security, infrastructure and developer spaces. These companies have a strong presence in Silicon Valley, where AI dominated in 2023. The agency's deep knowledge of the underlying technology and problems AI solves helped it grow by 53% during the judging period.

“Look Left speaks SaaS, Kubernetes and expanding security attack vectors. We dedicate brainpower to understanding the deeply technical concepts that impact our clients — and their customers,” said Bryan Scanlon, principal, Look Left. “So when generative AI became the latest infrastructure technology powering business last year, we guided clients with strategic messaging, digital smarts and sharp content to help them seize the AI opportunity and navigate the challenges. And when the next disruptive technology emerges, we look forward to doing it again.”

About Look Left Marketing

Look Left Marketing is a content marketing and PR agency specializing in B2B technology. Our unique Story Mechanics™ offering brings messaging to life in earned, owned and paid media to give clients the power to punch above their weight and get the attention they deserve. The agency partners with some of the most innovative companies in security, cloud, big data, open source, software-defined services, connectivity, health IT, AI and automation. Learn more at lookleftmarketing.com and follow the agency on LinkedIn .