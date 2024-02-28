Kandji Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Deliver Single-Pane-of-Glass Visibility for Apple Fleets

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandji , the Apple device management and security platform, today announced an integration with ServiceNow that will enable a seamless connection between Kandji and ServiceNow, automatically syncing the latest Apple fleet data from Kandji to the ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB). The joint effort will enable Kandji to create better experiences and drive value for customers built with ServiceNow.



ServiceNow’s expansive partner ecosystem and partner program are critical in supporting the $220 billion market opportunity for the Now Platform. The revamped ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help customers in their digital transformation efforts.

As a Registered Build Partner, the certified integration will allow ServiceNow administrators to utilize Kandji-managed device data in their onboarding, hardware management, and service delivery workflows. A key aspect of this integration is that Kandji will continuously, and in real-time, push device data to ServiceNow's CMDB, a unique differentiation in the Apple device management market.

With the integration, ServiceNow customers will experience a streamlined and automated way to bring device data into their present CMDB without having to build a new custom solution. Data about devices managed by Kandji—such as device name, model name, and serial number—will be automatically synchronized using the ServiceNow API. In addition, when a device enrolls into Kandji or when information about an enrolled device is updated, the integration will detect the change and push it to the customer’s ServiceNow instance to create a new device record or update an existing one.

“ Nearly half of IT professionals agree that increased visibility across their entire Apple fleet would improve how they manage Apple devices. This integration will solve a key business need for organizations by providing consolidated data in their IT management platform, said Weldon Dodd, SVP, Community at Kandji. “Combining Kandji’s comprehensive device management platform with ServiceNow’s unparalleled enterprise resource management capabilities will enable organizations to maintain a secure and productive workforce.”

“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we’re trying to solve,” said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. “Kandji’s integration will extend our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business.”

