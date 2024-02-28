Visible Gold in Sirios’ First Drill Hole of 2024 at Eclipse, Cheechoo Property

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) is pleased to report the presence of visible gold in the first hole of the 2024 drilling program in the high-grade Eclipse area of its 100% owned Cheechoo gold property.



The first hole of the program, CH24-305, intersected at the targeted depth, multiple specks of coarse visible gold hosted in a chloritized quartz vein at 256.7 m down the hole in a tonalite (Figures 1, 2, and 3). Additionally, more than 100 grains of visible gold were encountered in a mafic dyke at 258.0 m (Figure 4).

Overall, Sirios’ geologists on site observed a 2.6 metre mineralized gold zone from 256.2 m to 258.8 m, including the gold-rich chloritized quartz vein, several deformed quartz veinlets with additional gold grains, and the 1-metre gold-bearing mafic dyke. Arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite and scheelite were also observed throughout the zone.





Figure 1: Gold specks in a chloritized quartz vein at 256.7 m in drill hole CH24-305.





Figure 2: Gold specks in a chloritized quartz vein at 256.7 m in drill hole CH24-305.





Figure 3: Gold specks in a chloritized quartz vein at 256.7 m in drill hole CH24-305.





Figure 4: Part of the gold specks observed in a mafic dyke, at 258.0 m in drill hole CH24-305.

About the drilling program currently underway at Eclipse

The high-grade Eclipse area, located west of the main area of the Cheechoo gold deposit (Figure 5), is not included in the updated 2022 Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE), which outlined 1.4 Million Ounces of Gold (Indicated) and 500,000 Ounces of Gold (Inferred) (BBA, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Cheechoo Project, 20/07/2022).

Sirios is currently conducting a 1,000-metre diamond drilling program aimed at including Eclipse in the next update of the MRE for the Cheechoo property. Several high and very high-grade gold intervals were previously intersected in the Eclipse area (Figure 6).

A detailed presentation about the Eclipse high-grade gold area is available via the link below:

www.sirios.com/eclipse





Figure 5: Location of the Eclipse area in the Cheechoo gold deposit.





Figure 6: Inclined longitudinal section of the high-grade Eclipse gold zone.

About Fury Gold Mines’ recent consolidation of the Eleonore South Property

Sirios Resources would like to congratulate Fury Gold Mines (“Fury”) for their recent consolidation to 100% of Cheechoo’s neighboring Eleonore South property and their purchase of 30,392,372 shares of Sirios. The management of Sirios welcomes Fury as a new significant shareholder.

Upcoming Event

Sirios will be attending the 2024 PDAC Convention in Toronto from March 3 to 6. Come and meet us at booth #2910! During this convention, our CEO Dominique Doucet will be giving a presentation at the Quebec: Unique Mining Ecosystem session, on Tuesday March 5th in room 205D at 2:20 pm.

About the Cheechoo Property

The Cheechoo gold property, 100% owned by Sirios, is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay in Quebec, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from the Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. The project's latest resource update delineated, for an open pit model, indicated resources of 1.4 million ounces of gold contained in 46.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.94 g/t Au, as well as inferred resources of 500,000 ounces of gold contained in 21.1 million tonnes at a grade of 0.73 g/t Au (ref.: 12/06/2022 Press Release).

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, P.Eng., President and CEO of Sirios Resources Inc. and Jordi Turcotte, P.Geo., qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

The estimate of Inferred Mineral Resources mentioned in this press release conform to National Instrument 43-101 standards and was prepared by Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo., independent qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 guidelines. The effective date of the estimate is July 20, 2022. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

