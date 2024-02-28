Apranga Group interim information for 12 months of 2023

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 326.4 million in 12 months 2023 and increased by 11.3% compared to 2022.



The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 20.3 million in 12 months of 2023. The Group made profit before income tax of EUR 18.7 million in the same period of 2022.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 40.9 million in 12 months 2023 and increased by 5.2% compared to 2022.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and consolidated interim report of Apranga Group for 12 months of 2023, as well as managers’ confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachment. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

