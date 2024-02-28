Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market to Reach Value of USD 82.15 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global wholesale voice carrier market represents a thriving and dynamic sector with a pivotal role in telecommunications. Wholesale voice carriers are essential intermediaries between telecommunication operators with the ever-increasing demand for international voice communication services.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Wholesale Voice Carrier Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 61

Figures – 75

The global wholesale voice carrier market has grown substantially, primarily attributed to the increasing utilization of network-based voice calling services and applications. These services, which encompass Voice over IP (VoIP) and various mobile applications, have gained widespread acclaim for their cost-effectiveness, convenience, and adaptability to modern communication needs.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/wholesale-voice-carrier-market

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 30.7 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 82.15 Billion CAGR 15.1% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Type

End-User Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market

AT&T

Verizon Communications

BT Group

NTT Communications

Orange S.A.

Vodafone Group

Tata Communications

China Telecom

Telefonica

Deutsche Telekom AG

SoftBank Group

Telecom Italia

Singtel

Level 3 Communications

PLDT Inc.

Telstra Corporation

Colt Technology Services

PCCW Global

KDDI Corporation

Telia Company

Fraud Management Segment has Risen Significantly due to their Exceptional Effectiveness

Fraud management has emerged as a rapidly growing and essential segment within the global wholesale voice carrier market. This specialized sector is dedicated to preventing and mitigating fraudulent activities related to voice traffic, addressing a critical need in the telecommunications industry. Fraud in the wholesale voice carrier domain encompasses a range of deceptive practices such as SIM boxing, call pumping, and bypass fraud.

North America has established a commanding presence in the global wholesale voice carrier market, underpinned by several key factors. The region stands out for its highly advanced telecommunications infrastructure, providing a robust foundation for the wholesale voice carrier industry.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/wholesale-voice-carrier-market

VoIP Segment to Dominate Market due to Cost-Effectiveness

VoIP segment has emerged as the dominant force in voice communication services. It offers the capability to transmit voice calls over the internet using packet-switching technology, presenting a cost-effective, scalable, and flexible alternative to traditional telephony methods.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in growth and is on the trajectory to emerge as a dominant player in the wholesale voice carrier market. Several factors contribute to this rapid expansion, with countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore at the forefront. Their expanding economies, coupled with the effects of rising urbanization, are fueling a heightened demand for international voice services.

A comprehensive analysis of primary global wholesale voice carrier market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market

In 2023, AT&T made a significant move in the telecommunications industry by unveiling an ambitious $2 billion investment plan. The initiative aims to expand AT&T's global wholesale services, focusing on enhancing worldwide voice and data connectivity for businesses. This substantial investment underscores AT&T's commitment to meet the ever-growing demand for seamless communication services, facilitating the exchange of data and voice traffic across borders, and reinforcing its position as a key player in the international wholesale voice carrier market.

In 2023, Telia Carrier embarked on a strategic partnership with Facebook to bolster its global network's capacity and reach. This collaboration represents a crucial step in addressing the escalating demand for data and voice services on a global scale. By leveraging Facebook's expertise and resources, Telia Carrier aims to expand its network capabilities, providing more extensive coverage and enhanced connectivity. [RS1]

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/wholesale-voice-carrier-market

Key Questions Answered in the Global Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market

Global Stylus Pen Market

Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

Global Call Center AI Market

Global White Inorganic Pigment Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter







[RS1] Add Month before the year





