Newsweek and Statista Announce 6th Annual Ranking of World's Best Hospitals

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista , announced today the release of its rankings for World's Best Hospitals, 2024, which is also featured in this week’s edition of Newsweek. This is Newsweek’s sixth World's Best Hospitals ranking, making it the publication’s longest-running list.



Newsweek’s goal is to establish the World’s Best Hospital ranking as the best and most comprehensive resource for global excellence in the hospital sector. A total of 2,400 hospitals across 30 countries are featured in the 2024 edition, including hospitals in the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, and many more. The countries were selected based on their standard of living, life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals, and data availability.

In the most extensive and international edition to date, every hospital in each country was rated by a score that is based on four data sources from a survey: recommendations from medical experts (doctors, hospital managers, and healthcare professionals), existing patient satisfaction data, hospital quality metrics, and patient-reported outcome.

“Delivering best-in-class healthcare is a promise most hospitals offer, but only a few achieve true excellence,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “Our ‘World's Best Hospitals’ list is a guide for readers to identify the best healthcare facilities and providers for their specific needs. This list will help empower them with the knowledge to receive the best care.”

The top 10 World's Best Hospitals on the list include:

Mayo Clinic - Rochester, Minnesota Cleveland Clinic - Cleveland, Ohio Toronto General - University Health Network - Toronto, Canada The John Hopkins Hospital - Baltimore, Maryland Massachusetts General Hospital - Boston, Massachusetts Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin - Berlin, Germany Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset - Stockholm, Sweden AP-HP - Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière - Paris, France Sheba Medical Center - Ramat Gan, Israel Universitätsspital Zürich - Zurich, ​​Switzerland

See the full ranking report here: newsweek.com/wbh-2024



About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.