Europe Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2033: Increasing FDA or European Medicines Agency Approvals, Pharmaceutical Firms Becoming More Outsourcing-Oriented

The Europe nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market was valued at $1.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $3.88 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period 2023-2033

The nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market is experiencing growth due to various factors, these include increasing demand for nucleic acid therapeutics in treating chronic and genetic illnesses, advancements in manufacturing processes by Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), a surge in FDA approvals for such therapeutics, and growing investments in expanding CDMO manufacturing capacities.



Market Introduction



The Europe nucleic acid therapeutics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market is witnessing significant growth. This expansion is driven by a rising demand for nucleic acid-based treatments to address chronic and genetic diseases prevalent in the region. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing processes by CDMOs are enhancing the production efficiency and scalability of nucleic acid therapeutics.

The region has also seen an uptick in FDA approvals for these therapies, indicating growing acceptance and adoption. Moreover, increased investments in expanding CDMO manufacturing facilities across Europe are further fueling market growth. This dynamic landscape underscores the region's commitment to innovation and healthcare advancement, positioning Europe as a key player in the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market.

Key Market Players

AGC Biologics

BACHEM

Eurofins Scientific

LGC Science Group Holdings Limited

Merck KGaA

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



Research Methodology



1 Market

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Market Overview

1.1.2 Product Definition

1.1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.4 Key Findings

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Key Trends

1.2.1.1 Significant Number of Collaborations among Market Players

1.2.1.2 Increasing Investment for Expansion of Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Manufacturing Units

1.2.1.3 CDMOs Shifting their Business Strategy in Response to a Changing Environment

1.2.2 Opportunity Assessment

1.2.3 Patent Analysis

1.2.3.1 Awaited Technological Developments

1.2.3.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.2.3.3 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

1.2.4 Production Capability

1.2.5 Preferred Techniques By CDMO

1.2.5.1 Preferred Techniques by CDMOs for Nucleic Acid Impurity Analysis

1.2.5.2 Preferred Techniques by CDMOs for Nucleic Acid Structural Analysis

1.2.5.3 Preferred Techniques by CDMOs for Nucleic Acid Purification

1.2.6 Factors Considered While Outsourcing To CDMO.

1.2.7 Regulatory Framework

1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO

1.3.1 Pre-COVID-19 Phase

1.3.2 During COVID-19

1.3.3 Post-COVID-19 Phase

1.3.3.1 Impact on Demand and Supply

1.4 Current Nucleic Acid Therapeutic CDMOs Landscape

1.5 Significant Usage of Nucleic Acid in Therapeutics

1.6 Types of Nucleic Acid Synthesized for Therapeutics

1.6.1 Anti-Sense Oligonucleotides (ASOs) and DNA Aptamers

1.6.2 RNA Interference (RNAi) and Short Interfering RNAs (siRNAs)

1.6.3 MicroRNAs (miRNAs)

1.6.4 RNA Aptamers and RNA Decoys

1.6.5 Ribozymes

1.6.6 Circular RNAs

1.7 Business Dynamics

1.7.1 Impact Analysis

1.7.2 Business Drivers

1.7.2.1 Growing Demand for Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Application to Treat Chronic and Genetic Diseases

1.7.2.2 Increasing FDA or European Medicines Agency (EMA) Approvals of Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

1.7.2.3 Advancements in Manufacturing Units for Producing Nucleic Acid by CDMOs

1.7.3 Business Restraints

1.7.3.1 Substantial Variations in Nucleic Acid Leading to Complications in Therapeutic Classification

1.7.3.2 Lack of Expertise in Developing Nucleic Acid Therapeutic

1.7.4 Business Opportunities

1.7.4.1 Continued Research and Development Activities for Manufacturing Innovative Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Forcing Pharmaceutical Companies to Expand their Businesses.

1.7.4.2 Pharmaceutical Firms Becoming More Outsourcing-Oriented



2 Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Region)

2.1 Europe Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market

2.1.1 Key Findings

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.2.1 Impact Analysis

2.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.3.1 Europe Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Chemical Synthesis Methods)

2.1.3.2 Europe Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Country)

2.1.3.2.1 Germany

2.1.3.2.1.1 Germany Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Chemical Synthesis Methods)

2.1.3.2.2 U.K.

2.1.3.2.2.1 U.K. Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Chemical Synthesis Methods)

2.1.3.2.3 France

2.1.3.2.3.1 France Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Chemical Synthesis Methods)

2.1.3.2.4 Spain

2.1.3.2.4.1 Spain Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Chemical Synthesis Methods)

2.1.3.2.5 Italy

2.1.3.2.5.1 Italy Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Chemical Synthesis Methods)

2.1.3.2.6 Rest-of-Europe

2.1.3.2.6.1 Rest-of-Europe Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market (by Chemical Synthesis Methods)



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.1.2 New Offerings

3.1.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.1.4 Partnerships and Collaborations

3.1.1.5 Business Expansions

3.1.1.6 Regulatory and Legal Activities

3.1.2 Market Share Analysis

3.1.3 Visual Graphics of Key Companies

3.2 Company Profile

3.2.1 AGC Biologics

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.2 Role of AGC Biologics in the Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market

3.2.1.3 Financials

3.2.1.4 Recent Developments

3.2.1.5 Analyst Perspective

3.2.2 BACHEM

3.2.3 Eurofins Scientific

3.2.4 LGC Science Group Holdings Limited

3.2.5 Merck KGaA

