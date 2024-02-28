Mezmo Ranks No. 82 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mezmo, the leading observability data platform , today announced that it ranked No. 82 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington. Part of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies fueling the Pacific economy.

Mezmo’s chief executive officer, Tucker Callaway, attributes the company’s 166% growth over the 2-year assessment period to the rising demand for solutions that help organizations seamlessly harness the value of telemetry data across the entire enterprise with confidence. Mezmo’s Telemetry Pipeline helps organizations to clearly understand their data, optimize with ease, and respond rapidly to incidents — ultimately saving time, cutting costs, and putting teams in control of their data.

“Companies are drowning in a deluge of telemetry data generated by modern digital environments, and they need a platform like Mezmo that helps them trust the data and utilize it without skyrocketing costs,” Callaway said. “We are building solutions that put enterprise teams in control of their data, mitigating the complexities associated with telemetry by applying data engineering principles. Our ability to solve real industry problems is fueling demand and driving continued company growth.”

This achievement is evidence of Mezmo’s continued momentum, following several other prestigious accolades. In 2023, Mezmo made the national Inc. 5000 list , ranking 192 among software companies. The company has also been honored on the Deloitte Fast 500 list for three consecutive years, and industry analyst firm Intellyx named Mezmo a 2023 Digital Innovator .

The companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 170 private companies had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Pacific . The site also features an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

About Mezmo

Mezmo helps organizations unlock the value of their telemetry data. Cloud native and built for enterprise scale, Mezmo’s platform makes it easier to control costs and take action. Mezmo fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies alike.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they’ve partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Cloud 100 Rising Stars, Gartner’s Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, CRN’s 10 Hottest Cloud Startups, and Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and it received the IBM Cloud Embed Excellence Award.

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

