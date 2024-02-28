U.S. Microgrid Market is set to expand at 19.0% CAGR by 2030, attaining a Valuation of USD 26.6 Billion| MarketDigits

Richmond, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketDigits, the U.S. Microgrid Market was valued USD 7.88 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 26.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The U.S. microgrid market has experienced rapid expansion fueled by technological advancements, policy support, and evolving consumer preferences. As traditional centralized grid infrastructure faces strains from aging infrastructure and extreme weather events, microgrids offer a resilient and flexible alternative, enabling localized generation, distribution, and storage of electricity. This market analysis delves into the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the U.S. microgrid landscape, providing insights into its growth trajectory and prospects.

Several factors are propelling the growth of the U.S. microgrid market. Increasing awareness of the vulnerabilities of centralized grids to natural disasters and cyberattacks has spurred investments in resilient energy infrastructure. Additionally, the declining costs of renewable energy technologies such as solar photovoltaics (PV) and battery storage have made microgrids economically viable, particularly for remote communities, critical infrastructure facilities, and commercial-industrial sites seeking energy independence and cost savings. Furthermore, supportive government policies at the federal, state, and local levels, including incentives, grants, and regulatory reforms, have incentivized the deployment of microgrid projects across the country.

The U.S. microgrid market is characterized by a diverse ecosystem of key players spanning distribution System providers, energy developers, utilities, and integrators. Leading distribution system companies such as Schneider Electric, Siemens, and ABB offer advanced microgrid control systems, energy management software, and grid automation solutions. Energy developers like Ameresco, Duke Energy, and Enel X are driving project development, financing, and implementation, leveraging their expertise in renewable energy deployment and grid modernization.

Major vendors in the U.S. Microgrid market : ABB, AMERESCO, EATON, GE, General Microgrids., Heila Technologies, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Pareto Energy, PECO Energy Company, S&C ELECTRIC CO., Siemens, TESLA Energy (Subsidiary Of TESLA)., and Others.

Increasing Demand for Resilience And Reliability

The escalating demand for resilience and reliability stands as a significant driver propelling the growth of the U.S. microgrid market. The frequency and severity of natural disasters on the rise due to traditional centralized grid infrastructure has proven vulnerable, leading to widespread power outages and disruptions. Microgrids offer a decentralized solution, capable of operating independently or in coordination with the main grid during emergencies, thereby enhancing energy resilience. Businesses, critical infrastructure facilities, and communities are increasingly recognizing the need for reliable power sources to safeguard against downtime, protect sensitive equipment, and ensure continuous operations. Moreover, the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, coupled with the growing threat of cyberattacks, underscores the urgency for resilient energy solutions. As a result, microgrids have gained traction as a vital tool to bolster energy security, mitigate risks, and enhance overall grid reliability in the face of evolving challenges.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for resilience and reliability

Growing focus on sustainability and distributed generation

Opportunities:

Increasing Commercial and industrial facilities

Digitalization and smart grid integration

Increasing Commercial and Industrial Facilities

The burgeoning number of commercial and industrial facilities presents a significant opportunity for the US microgrid market. As businesses strive to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and meet sustainability goals, the adoption of microgrids offers a compelling solution. These facilities, ranging from manufacturing plants to data centers, often have high energy demands and require uninterrupted power to maintain operations.

Microgrids enable these entities to achieve energy independence by integrating renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, with advanced energy storage systems and grid management technologies. Additionally, microgrids offer the flexibility to optimize energy usage, participate in demand response programs, and potentially generate revenue through selling excess energy back to the grid or participating in energy markets. As commercial and industrial facilities increasingly prioritize resilience, sustainability, and cost savings, the demand for microgrid solutions is poised to expand, creating opportunities for innovation and growth within the market

The Electricity Generation Resources Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The electricity generation resources segment is crucial for the U.S. Microgrid market, playing a vital role in ensuring a reliable power supply. This segment covers various sources, including renewable options like solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, along with traditional sources such as natural gas and diesel generators. The growing focus on clean energy and sustainability is driving an increase in the use of renewable resources in microgrids. The electricity generation resources category reflects the changing landscape of the U.S. Microgrid market, supporting broader national goals of achieving energy security, reducing carbon emissions, and establishing a resilient and decentralized power infrastructure. Ongoing technological advancements are expected to bring further innovation and expansion to this segment in the future.

Segmentations Analysis of U.S. Microgrid Market: -

By Components Electricity Generation Resources Intermittent Energy Resources Energy Storage Load Management Control And Communications Switchgears Inverters

By Distribution System AC Microgrids DC Microgrids Hybrid Microgrids Others

By Power Rating Less than 1 MW 1 MW to 5 MW 5 MW to 10 MW More than 10 MW

By End Use Residential Commercial Industrial



