Magic Software to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full year 2023 Financial Results on March 13th, 2024

Or Yehuda, Israel, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and low-code application development platforms, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Wednesday, March 13th ,2024.



Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (17:00 p.m. Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic’s results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 5 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

From North America: +1-866-652-8972



From UK: 0-800-917-9141



From Israel: 03-918-0650



All others: +972-3-918-0650

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be available on the company’s website, www.magicsoftware.com.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of powerful and versatile end-to-end, on-premises and cloud-based integration and low-code application development platforms and a vendor of software services and IT outsourcing software services. With 40 years of experience, millions of installations worldwide and strategic alliances with global IT leaders, Magic enables its customers to seamlessly adopt new technologies and maximize business opportunities. Magic collaborates closely with its customers and thousands of business partners in 50 countries to accelerate their business performance.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

