U.S. & Canada Biogas Market projected to reach USD 15.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " U.S. & Canada Biogas Market ” , by Feedstock Type (Wood &Wood Residues, Agricultural Residues, Energy Crops, Processed Waste, Animal Waste, Others), Technology (Gasification, Fast Pyrolysis, Fermentation, Others), Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global U.S. & Canada Biogas Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 11.21 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 15.0 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 4.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Feedstock Type, Technology, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company) Ameresco Sample of Companies Covered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises BP Plc BTG Biomass Technology Group

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The biogas industry in the U.S. and Canada is witnessing substantial growth and progress. Biogas, obtained from organic waste materials, is being recognized as a renewable energy source, gaining momentum as an eco-friendly substitute for conventional fuels. Various initiatives, such as renewable energy objectives, carbon emission reduction targets, and financial incentives like tax credits, grants, and subsidies, are being implemented to stimulate investments in biogas projects. Technological advancements in biogas production and purification methods are enhancing project efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Breakthroughs in anaerobic digestion, gas refinement, and utilization techniques are broadening the scope of biogas applications across diverse sectors. The biogas sector is anticipated to have a notable impact on meeting renewable energy objectives and curbing greenhouse gas emissions across the region.

Increasing Biofuel Blending in Transportation Fuels

The increasing adoption of biofuel blending in transportation fuels is a significant factor driving the biogas market in the US and Canada. Both countries are actively seeking to decrease their reliance on fossil fuels and mitigate carbon emissions, leading to the implementation of government mandates and incentives promoting the integration of renewable fuels into transportation. Biogas, sourced from organic waste materials like agricultural residues, food waste, and wastewater, presents a sustainable alternative to conventional fossil fuels. Efforts to decarbonize the transportation sector, such as the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) in the U.S. and the Renewable Fuel Regulations in Canada, encourage the production and utilization of biofuels, thereby boosting the demand for biogas as a feedstock. The inherent environmental advantages of biogas, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions and enhanced air quality, further reinforce its role in advancing the shift towards a cleaner and more sustainable transportation system in both nations.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing Biofuel Blending in Transportation Fuels

Advancements in Biogas Production Technology

Opportunities:

Integration with Existing Infrastructure

Increasing Focus on Upgrading Biogas to Biomethane

Integration with Existing Infrastructure

The biogas market in the U.S. and Canada presents a promising prospect with the integration of biogas into current infrastructure. The versatility of biogas to combine with established energy networks, particularly natural gas pipelines, offers a strategic pathway for expanding market reach. This integration aligns with regional energy transition goals, providing a practical means to optimize the utilization of biogas. The incorporation of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems, which utilize biogas for simultaneous electricity and heat production, further enriches this prospect by enhancing the economic feasibility of biogas projects. As both the US and Canada strive for sustainable energy solutions and emission reductions, the opportunity to synchronize biogas with existing infrastructure emerges as a pivotal factor, fostering a more efficient, interconnected, and environmentally conscious energy landscape in the region.

U.S. dominates the market for U.S. & Canada Biogas.

The United States boasts a larger market size than Canada, evident in both its population and industrial activity. Substantial investments in biogas projects have been made in the U.S., alongside the establishment of sophisticated infrastructure to facilitate biogas production, refinement, and distribution. This technological prowess positions the U.S. as a frontrunner in the biogas market within the US and Canada region. The U.S.'s dominance in this market segment is underpinned by its expansive market size, significant investment, well-established infrastructure, favorable regulatory landscape, and technological advancements.

The Wood & Wood Residues Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the US & Canada Biogas Market, the Feedstock segment comprises various categories such as Wood & Wood Residues, Agricultural Residues, Energy Crops, Processed Waste, Animal Waste, and Others. The Wood & Wood Residues segment in the US & Canada Biogas Market represents a vital component of the feedstock landscape. This segment involves the utilization of wood materials, including residues from forestry activities and wood processing, for biogas production. Wood feedstock can be subjected to processes like gasification, where the organic matter undergoes thermal conversion to produce syngas, a precursor to biogas. This segment contributes to the region's efforts in diversifying renewable energy sources and leveraging woody biomass for sustainable Biogas production. By tapping into wood and its residues, the U.S. & Canada Biogas Market embraces a resource-efficient approach, aligning with environmental objectives and fostering a circular economy model in the realm of renewable energy.

