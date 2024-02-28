Banco Santander Chile Announces Redemption of Notes

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Santander Chile (“Santander Chile” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BSAC; SSE: Bsantander) announced today that it has given notice to Citibank, N.A., London Branch, as fiscal agent and paying agent (in such capacity, the “Fiscal and Paying Agent”) that the Company is redeeming all Santander Chile’s outstanding JPY 10,500,000,000 0.60% Senior Fixed Rate Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). A notice of redemption has been issued by Santander Chile today through Euroclear Bank S.A. and N.V., Clearstream Banking, S.A. The redemption date will be March 29, 2024 (the “Redemption Date”) and the redemption price of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date will be paid in accordance with the final terms of the Notes.



About Banco Santander Chile

As of December 31, 2023, Santander Chile had total assets of Ch$ 70,857,886 million (U.S.$ 81,031 million), outstanding gross loans (including interbank loans) at amortized cost of Ch$ 40,811,866 million (U.S.$ 46,671 million), total deposits of Ch$ 29,675,768 million (U.S.$ 33,936 million) and shareholders’ equity of Ch$ 4,367,159 million (U.S.$ 4,994 million). The BIS capital ratio as of December 31, 2023, was 17.6%, with a core capital ratio of 11.1%. As of December 31, 2023 Santander Chile employed 9,229 people and has 247 branches throughout Chile. Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A2 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings and A from KBRA, all have a Stable Outlook.