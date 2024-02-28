Asia-Pacific Contrast Media Agent and Injector System Market Research Report 2024: Upsurge in Demand for Image-Guided Diagnostics and Growing Number of Regulatory Approvals Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Contrast Media Agent and Injector System Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific contrast media agent and injector system market was valued at $1.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $2.62 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period 2022-2026

The market is driven due to factors like rising cases of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, which result in higher demand for contrast media agents, injector systems, and image-guided diagnostic procedures.







The APAC Contrast Media Agent and Injector System Market is witnessing substantial growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, the rising incidence of medical conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases has led to an increased demand for imaging procedures that require contrast media agents and injector systems. This is particularly crucial for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.



Secondly, advancements in medical imaging technologies have further fueled market growth. The development of innovative contrast media agents and injector systems has improved the precision and effectiveness of diagnostic procedures, making them more accessible and reliable for healthcare providers.



Lastly, the expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific region have contributed to the market's expansion. As healthcare facilities continue to modernize and upgrade their imaging capabilities, the demand for contrast media agents and injector systems is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the region.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The APAC contrast media agent and injector system market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint ventures.



Competitive Strategy: The APAC contrast media agent and injector system market consists of various leading manufacturers, small-medium enterprises, and emerging startups. With the increasing demand for advanced devices, companies can expand their presence in the market through different strategic approaches. Some of the strategies followed by the leading contributors are the launch of new products, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory and legal approvals.



Key Companies Profiled

Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jodas Expoim Pvt. Ltd.

Shenzen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd.

Unijules Life Sciences Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $2.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



Research Methodology



1 Markets

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.2 Market Overview

1.3 Industry Outlook

1.3.1 Regulatory and Legal Requirements and Framework

1.3.1.1 Regulatory and Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

1.3.1.1.1 China

1.3.1.1.2 Japan

1.3.2 Patent Analysis

1.3.2.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

1.3.2.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.3.3 Key Trends

1.3.3.1 Nanoparticle-Based Contrast Agents

1.3.3.2 Development of Safer Contrast Media Agent

1.3.3.3 Partnerships and Business Alliances among Players for Strong Foothold in Different Regions

1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Contrast Media Agent and Injector System Market

1.4.1 Pre-COVID-19 Impact

1.4.2 During COVID-19 Impact

1.4.3 Post-COVID-19 Impact

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Impact Analysis

1.5.2 Market Drivers

1.5.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Leading to Upsurge Demand of Imaging with Contrast Media Agents and Injector System

1.5.2.2 Upsurge in Demand for Image-Guided Diagnostics

1.5.2.3 Growing Number of Regulatory Approvals

1.5.3 Market Restraints

1.5.3.1 Rising Health Concerns Post Usage of Contrast Media Agents in Body

1.5.4 Market Opportunities

1.5.4.1 IT Advances in Contrast Media Injectors



2 Region

2.1 Overview

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Key Findings

2.2.2 Market Dynamics

2.2.2.1 Impact Analysis

2.2.3 Market Size and Forecast

2.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific Contrast Media Agent and Injector System Market (by Product)

2.2.3.1.1 Asia-Pacific Contrast Media Injector System Market (by Product)

2.2.3.2 Asia-Pacific Contrast Media Agent and Injector System Market (by Country)

2.2.3.2.1 China

2.2.3.2.2 Japan

2.2.3.2.3 India

2.2.3.2.4 Australia

2.2.3.2.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Key Strategies and Development

3.1.1.1 Regulatory and Legal Activities

3.1.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansions

3.1.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.1.4 New Offerings

3.1.2 Market Share Analysis

3.1.2.1 Market Share Analysis, by Contrast Media Agent Market

3.1.2.2 Market Share Analysis, by Contrast Media Injector System Market

3.2 Contrast Media Ecosystem Active Players

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Company Overview

3.3.2 Role of Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in the Contrast Media Agent and Injector System Market

3.3.3 Recent Developments

3.3.4 Analyst Perception

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdhepj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment