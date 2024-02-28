Questex’s 2024 International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference Makeover Manhattan

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS New York) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York) return to the Javits Convention Center March 3-5, 2024, co-locating to offer beauty and wellness professionals nearly 100,000 square feet of exhibit space, where hundreds of brands will be selling at professionals-only prices. IBS and IECSC are planning for unprecedented events in 2024, including expanded educational opportunities, featuring industry icons like Sam Villa, and new and revitalized onsite experiences. Plus, attendees can experience both shows at no additional cost, enabling them to walk both exhibit show floors, and attend any of the free classes at either event.



“We are pleased to introduce fresh classes and experiences to this year’s co-located New York Shows, featuring our new Master Class education series, the What’s New for You Zone, and the Say Yes to You Hub,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director, Questex’s Beauty & Spa Group. “Our objective is to equip members of the beauty and wellness communities with the necessary tools and support for success. Whether it's access to top-tier education and instructors, cutting-edge products and techniques, or competitive prices on client essentials, our Shows are crafted to elevate attendees and foster their professional growth.”

EXPANDED EDUCATIONAL OFFERINGS

IBS NY will now offer a full roster of Master Classes in addition to their Hands On Workshops . The Master Classes are designed to provide an in-depth look of the latest skills, techniques, and styles led by elite industry artists. With an emphasis on demonstrations and insider knowledge, attendees will leave each class ready to elevate their services, captivate their clientele with new skills, and increase profitability. All Master Classes and Hands-On Workshops require an additional fee and include the 3-day Exhibit Hall pass with purchase.

Plus, all attendees from either event are welcome to take part in over 100 demonstration classes that are included free with the Exhibit Hall pass.

IECSC NY will have their curated Conference Education – a diverse range of paid classes featuring speakers with unique expertise, all aimed at providing the essential knowledge and insights to elevate and grow businesses, as well as the free Product Focused Education offerings – informative sessions and workshops led by top exhibitors and offering a deep dive into a specific product or service.

All attendees from either event may participate in product focused sessions for no additional fee.

NEW + REVITALIZED ONSITE EXPERIENCES

Say Yes to You Hub – Located on the IBS NY Show floor, the Say Yes to You Hub is an area for attendees to relax and recharge, with a schedule of offerings that focus on enriching their personal well-being. On Sunday, complimentary headshots and chair massages will be offered. On Monday and Tuesday enriching content on mental health, gut health, emotional intelligence, body alignment, spiritual energy, and more will be featured.

What’s New for You Zone – Located on both the IBS and IECSC NY Show floors, is a place to check out an exciting collection of first-time exhibitors. This is a great opportunity try a new line, engage with a company new to the show floor, or be the first to test a product new to the market.

THE POWERHOUSE PAVILION: Celebrating Black Beauty Entrepreneurs has been revitalized for 2024! The Pavilion will feature stage presentations by iconic Black beauty entrepreneurs such as Faatemah Ampey, Keya Neal, and Monae Everett, plus new panel discussions, hosted by elite industry educators. Highlights of those panels include:

Quest Zero

As part of Questex’s Quest Zero initiative, the company’s ongoing commitment to be Net Zero by 2050, IBS and IECSC are collaborating with GLO™ (Green Life Organization) Salon Recycling, who provides zero-landfill recycling solutions for the salon industry, as a Recycling Partner to reduce salon and spa waste on site at the show. Attendees will notice strategically placed GLO Recycling bins throughout the show to collect various forms of waste including hair, plastic bottles, electronics, soaps, brushes, hair color, foil, gloves, nail polish, perfumes, aerosols, and other flammable materials.

The IBS New York 2024 exhibit floor will feature hundreds of high-profile brands, including: Andis, Aqua Hair Extensions (new!), Chi by Farouk, DNA Hairtools, HALOCOUTURE Extensions, Hattori Hanzo Shears, KANAR, Korea Pavilion (new!), Myavana, GELISH & Morgan Taylor, Pibbs, Pureo Natural Products, Sutra, Turbo Power and many more! For the full list to date, click here .

IECSC New York 2024 exhibiting brands include: Celluma, Circadia, Dermalogica, Eminence Organic Skin Care, HydraFacial, Face Reality Skincare, FarmHouse Fresh, Glymed Plus, LightStim, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage and more! The full list can be found here .

Attendees may register to attend the Shows by clicking here . Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS, all Product-Focused Education at IECSC, and unlimited access to each exhibit hall. Master Classes, Hands-on Workshops at IBS and the curated conference sessions at IECSC are available for additional fees. Paid classes include the 3-day Exhibit Hall pass. Press may apply for a media pass here .

2024 SHOW FACTS

WHEN: Sunday, March 3: 10:30am - 5:00pm, Monday, March 4: 10:30am - 5:00pm, Tuesday, March 5: 10:30am – 3:30pm.

WHERE: Javits Center, 429 11th Ave, New York, NY

INFO: For more information, on IBS New York, visit ibsnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecscnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty and wellness professionals are available at IBS Las Vegas and IECSC Las Vegas, taking place June 22-24, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit ibslasvegas.com or iecsclasvegas.com for more information. Also, IECSC Florida will take place October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

About IBS New York

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS New York is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS New York is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for free educational classes by industry legends, workshops, and exclusive show-floor discounts. For more information, visit ibsnewyork.com

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com .

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

