Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market to Surpass 5.72 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Awareness among Farmers

Westford, USA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global sulfur fertilizers market holds a critical position in addressing sulfur deficiencies in soils and promoting optimal crop growth. This market is primarily propelled by the imperative need to counteract sulfur deficiencies within modern agricultural systems. Farmers' growing awareness of the significance of sulfur in promoting healthy and high-yield crop production serves as a pivotal driving factor behind this demand.

The rising global population and shifting dietary preferences are driving a compelling demand for higher crop yields and improved crop quality. Sulfur fertilizers emerge as pivotal players, instrumental in optimizing crop productivity, bolstering nutrient uptake, and enhancing the overall quality attributes of crops in the global sulfur fertilizers market.

Prominent Players in Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market

Nutrien Ltd.

Yara International ASA

The Mosaic Company

ICL Group Ltd.

EuroChem Group AG

Koch Fertilizer, LLC

Agrium Inc.

Coromandel International Limited

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

National Fertilizers Limited

OCP Group

K+S AG

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Uralchem

SQM S.A.

Agrium Europe S.A.

Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Segment to Dominate Market due to Enhancing the Compatibility

The liquid sulfur fertilizers segment has emerged as the fastest-growing category within the global sulfur fertilizers market, driven by several key advantages that these products offer. Liquid sulfur fertilizers are highly soluble, making them readily available for plant uptake and utilization. Their solubility also facilitates easy mixing with other liquid fertilizers, enabling convenient tank-mixing and enhancing their compatibility with existing application systems.

Asia Pacific has taken the lead as the dominant player in the global sulfur fertilizers market securing a substantial share of the total volume. This prevailing influence is anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period, primarily attributed to the rising consumer awareness regarding the advantages of sulfur-based fertilizers.

Cereals and Crops Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to Ever-Increasing Global Demand for Essential Commodities

The cereals and crops segment stands as the largest category within the agricultural sector for several compelling reasons in the global sulfur fertilizers market. Cereals such as wheat, corn, rice, and barley, in addition to major crops such as soybeans and cotton, collectively constitute a significant proportion of global agricultural production. These crops are cultivated on a massive scale to meet the ever-increasing global demand for essential commodities such as food staples, livestock feed, and raw materials for various industries.

Latin America has solidified its position as the second-largest global sulfur fertilizers market with its growth predominantly driven by the increasing demand for a diverse range of food crops and oilseeds. The region encounters unique challenges, such as limited cultivable land and prevalent micronutrient deficiencies in the soil.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global sulfur fertilizers market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market

In 2022, Yara International ASA, a prominent global provider of agricultural solutions, made a significant entry into the sulfur fertilizers market by unveiling a novel sulfur-coated urea (SCU) fertilizer formulation. This product was designed to amalgamate the advantages of controlled-release nitrogen and sulfur, ensuring prolonged nutrient availability and enhancing crop nutrient uptake. Yara's innovation aimed to meet the increasing demand for more efficient and sustainable fertilizer options.

In 2022, Nutrien Ltd., a key player in the sulfur fertilizers market, announced the launch of a specialized sulfur-enhanced fertilizer product tailored for oilseed crops. This product was specifically formulated to provide precise and targeted sulfur nutrition, to improve oilseed yields and quality.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market Report

