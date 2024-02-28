Verizon announces new Netflix Premium and AMC+ Ad-Free streaming bundle

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon customers who combine select home internet plans with select 5G mobile plans can save up to $300 a year on their bill – and can now get access to new deals from leading content partners.



Verizon today announced a new, exclusive streaming bundle: Netflix Premium and AMC+ Ad-Free together for just $25.99/month1. This is the first time the streaming services have been offered together at this price ($5.99 in monthly savings2), available only to Verizon customers now through March 31. And building upon momentum from Verizon’s Super Bowl ad, Verizon is debuting a new series of ads featuring actor and comedian Tony Hale, launching February 29, that spotlight the power of the network and the savings you get as a Verizon customer.

Verizon mobile customers with myPlan can take an additional $5 off of this new offer when signing up for the monthly +play perk – offering customers savings they won’t find anywhere else. +play is Verizon’s hub to discover and save on subscriptions, and where customers can get special discounts to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC+.

Verizon customers with mobile & home internet plans get the most savings



Now’s the time to get Fios Home Internet and take full advantage of the mobile AND home offers from Verizon, and maximize discounts on plans. When new or existing Verizon customers combine their myPlan mobile plans with a home internet plan, they can save up to $300 a year on their home internet bill – all while getting access to offers, perks and savings that they won’t get from other providers.

In fact, starting February 29, Fios home internet and TV customers have access to content deals available on +play – which span partners across entertainment, gaming, fitness education and more. This means that now, all Verizon customers with postpaid mobile and home internet plans can get +play deals – and even more savings on these offers for mobile customers on myPlan.

“Verizon is an industry leader in providing customers with access to exclusive offers they can’t get elsewhere” said Angie Klein, Verizon senior vice president of growth marketing and content. “It’s our mission to deliver the best perks and offers on our award-winning networks, and now Fios customers can take advantage of all +play has to offer – in addition to all the savings that come along with having both internet and mobile service with Verizon.”

Where to find the best savings

Visit verizon.com/plusplay to get the new streaming bundle – and discover more savings on your favorite content partners.

If you’re a mobile customer looking to add Verizon Home Internet to unlock the most savings, visit verizon.com/home.

If you have Verizon Home Internet and are ready to get on the nation’s most reliable 5G network, visit verizon.com/myplan.

1. Netflix Premium & AMC+ Ad-Free bundle subscription is $25.99+tax/mo. Offer only applies to new subscribers of AMC+ and new or existing subscribers of Netflix Premium; existing Netflix subscribers can link their account to this offer. Not combinable w/ any other promos or pricing. Separate activation required for each service; billing begins from time of activation of first service. Subscription auto-renews monthly at then-current price until canceled. Add’l terms apply.

2. Savings based on the current $22.99/mo for Netflix Premium plan and $8.99/mo for AMC+ Ad-Free plan.

