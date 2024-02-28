Global Piece Picking Robots Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 32,132 million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 62.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to inVia Robotics Inc., the time employees spend moving between locations inside the warehouse makes up about 50% of the total pick time and more than 50% of all operational expenses. Additionally, it is difficult to attract and keep employees in the current labor market, resulting in a costly cycle of employing and training temporary workers. All of these factors contribute cumulatively to the expansion of the market.

The transformation from Full-case or Pallet Picking to Piece Flow and Improved Technology Investments to Drive the Global Piece Picking Robots Market

According to Straits Research, “The global piece-picking robots market size was worth USD 400 million in 2022. It is anticipated to reach an expected value of USD 32,132 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 62.8% during the forecast period (2023-2031).” The most distinguishing characteristic of piece-picking is the range of objects that must be handled. Cases are boxes of varying sizes, but they are still boxes. Pallet kinds are standard. Thus their collection is constant. Enabling robots to manipulate the widest variety of commonplace items in response to consumer demands for on-demand retail drives the shift toward pieces or items. Current retailers respond to consumer demands by investing in e-commerce infrastructure, omnichannel fulfillment, and smaller format stores closer to consumers. And this relates to the fact that more items are handled upstream than in a conventional store flow. This is complemented by the need for warehouses to minimize travel distance, maximize space utilization, minimize pick errors, and minimize injuries, leading to the development of piece-picking robots.

In recent years, the low cost of computing, powerful yet less expensive sensors, Microsoft'sMicrosoft's open Windows API, and other factors have contributed to developing sophisticated piece pickers. Then, investments in the widespread availability of high-quality, low-cost sensors (toward depth cameras, GPUs, etc.) have increased the commercialization of collaborative robotic arms. The value of new software tools, such as those for machine learning and cloud data management systems, has shortened development cycles and reduced costs to provide real-time visibility for driving continuous improvements in field-deployed systems.

Increasing Investments in Automation to Provide Opportunities for the Global Piece-Picking Robots Market

The analyzed market is driven by the expansion of the global e-commerce industry and the rising demand for effective warehousing and inventory management. Automation in warehousing is extraordinarily advantageous for lowering overall business expenses and decreasing product delivery faults. DHL, a notable 3PL and a significant end-user of warehouse automation technologies, report that 80% of facilities are still manually controlled despite the benefits of automation. In addition, 15% of warehouses utilize conveyors, sorters, and pick-and-place systems.

Moreover, the emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the advent of a network of interconnected systems enable industries to perform a variety of tasks, such as material batching, picking, ordering, packaging, warehouse security, and inspection, and increase operational efficiency by enormous margins. IFR predicts that the operating stock of industrial robots will increase to 3,788 thousand units by 2021 from 2,408 thousand units in 2018. For instance, Alibaba, the largest retailer in the world, upgraded one of its warehouses to robotic labor, which resulted in a 70 percent reduction in the labor force and created an opportunity for a highly skilled workforce. All of these developments contribute to market expansion.

Key Highlights

By robot type, the global piece-picking robots market is segmented into collaborative, mobile, and others. The collaborative robots segment occupies the largest market share and is expected to register a CAGR of 62.4% during the forecast period.

By end-user vertical, the global piece picking robots market is segmented into pharmaceutical, retail/distribution centerswarehousing//logistics centers, and other end-user verticals. The retail/warehousing/distribution centers/logistics centers occupied the largest market share and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 62.6% during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

By region, the global piece-picking robots market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominated the global piece-picking robots market and is expected to register a CAGR of 61.7% during the forecast period. Combining cobots and mobility robots in warehouses and e-commerce fulfillment facilities with piece-picking robots have benefited the North American piece-picking robots market . Most robots in the United States are imported from Europe and Japan (source: IFR, Sept 2020). Despite the presence of many notable robot system integrators. The 3PL organizations in the region are increasingly examining various consumer profiles to comprehend the optimal applications from their points of view. Other trends, including financing, hackathon encouragement, trend communities, and startup laboratories, are also observed. In addition to labor shortages and the demand for rapid turnaround, great expectations are placed on DCs. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the rate of recordable illness and injury cases in the warehousing and storage industry was 5.1 per 100 workers in 2017. Regional vendors seek to improve piece-picking robots to bring automation into the current order-picking environment without interrupting or rearranging the current setup. Therefore, robots can support human laborers by minimizing travel and serving as a pick-assist devices.

Europe is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach a predicted value of USD 9290 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 63.7%, The increased adoption of automation solutions in Europe, notably the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, has given retailers, warehouse owners, fulfillment centers, etc. of all types a distinct advantage in implementing contemporary order fulfillment strategies to address consumer behavior shifts. The rapid expansion of mobile commerce and same-day delivery expectations for the widest variety of products have been cited as key drivers. With essential European players and active Industry 4.0 implementations, the vendors have been concentrating on expanding deployments to multiple end-users. RightHand Robotics (RHR), a North American provider of autonomous robotic picking solutions, will open a sales and business development office in Frankfurt, Germany, beginning in March 2020. Therefore, the company's spokesperson associated this move with the presence of several European customers and business partners. Similarly, RHR's German operation is anticipated to boost its company and increase its regional footprint as the market expands and its client base grows.

Competitive Landscape

Major market players in the global piece-picking robots market are Plus One Robotics Inc., Kindred Inc., Universal Robots AS, XYZ Robotics Inc., Righthand Robotics Inc., Berkshire Grey Inc., Robomotive BV, Lyro Robotics Pty Ltd, Knapp AG, Grey Orange Pte Ltd, Handplus Robotics, Dematic Group (KION Group AG), Nomagic Inc., Fizyr BV, Mujin Inc., Nimble Robotics Inc., Swisslog, Karakuri, Osaro, Covariant, and SSI Schaefer.

Market News

November 2022 - This year, Universal Robots'Robots' welding application segment grew by more than 80 percent as partners developed new capabilities for the company's pioneering cobot welders. At FABTECH, Universal Robots will exhibit new solutions from Vectis Automation and Hirebotics that enable the welding of more significant and intricate parts. Attendees will also experience Precision Cobotics'Cobotics' automated MECCO laser marking solution with Apera AI bin picking, laser welding with Cobot Systems, metal deburring with Kane Robotics, and the new UR20 cobot in a machine tending application.

November 2022 - With eMAG in Romania and MALL.CZ, HP TRONIC, and Al-za. cz in the Czech Republic, KNAPP has secured a strong position as an e-commerce logistics technology partner in central and southeast Europe.

Global Piece Picking Robots Market: Segmentation

By Type of Robot

Collaborative

Mobile and others

By End-user Vertical

Pharmaceutical

Retail/Warehousing/Distribution Centers/Logistics Centers

Other End-user Verticals

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

