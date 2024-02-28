Inc. Magazine Recognizes Baffle on List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Baffle , the easiest way to protect sensitive data, has ranked No. 40 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.



“It’s an honor to be recognized by Inc. following a milestone year, not just for Baffle but for the market as a whole,” said Ameesh Divatia, founder and CEO of Baffle. “This recognition serves as a testament to the relentless dedication and unwavering commitment of our team to empower organizations with the ability to easily secure sensitive data for GenAI projects, while upholding the principles of security and privacy.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 170 private companies had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Pacific. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About Baffle

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data itself as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores that feed analytics, applications, and AI. Baffle’s no code solution masks, tokenizes, and encrypts data with no application changes or impact to the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates, and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

