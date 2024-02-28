Canada Data Center Market Set for Robust Growth to 2029: Investment Analysis & Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This insightful analysis foresees robust growth and investment opportunities, detailing projections that the market will encounter an infusion of USD 9.04 billion by 2029, with an expected CAGR of 10.26% from 2023 to 2029.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Illustrating the vibrancy of the Canadian digital infrastructure landscape, the research highlights the significant presence of approximately 117 operational colocation data centers, with the majority built to Tier III standards. Key industry players such as Cologix, Equinix, and Digital Realty, along with local powerhouses like eStruxture Data Centers, are under the spotlight, demonstrating the vibrant competitive environment.

The surge in cloud service adoption in Canada, particularly with the establishment of cloud regions by major providers, is a pivotal factor propelling market growth. The report elucidates the strategic investments of global cloud conglomerates – Microsoft, Oracle, and Amazon Web Services, among others – which have considerably influenced the data center landscape.

The emergence of data-intensive technologies like 5G networks is also identified as a catalyst boosting demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. Alongside smart city initiatives, these technological advancements are reshaping the market, leading to increased adoption of innovative solutions like Software Defined Networking (SDN).

Geographic Market Insights

Due to growing investments in prime locations like Montreal and Toronto, the scrutiny extends to real estate trends, noting a rise in land prices that could nudge operators towards alternative cities such as Calgary and Quebec City. Focused data center investment segmentation is provided, including IT, power, cooling, and general construction services.

Report Offerings and Vendor Landscape

This report serves a valuable purpose for investors and operators by detailing the investment landscape in the colocation sector, including revenue forecasts, comparisons between wholesale and retail colocations, and pricing trends. The vendor landscape offers an in-depth overview of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors.

New expansions by leading investors such as AWS, which has earmarked significant investment for Canada's Western regions, are spotlighted, illustrating the strategic importance of the Canadian market to global data center growth strategies.

Emerging Trends and Regional Focus

The document analyzes the current composition of data center facilities, comparing existing infrastructure to forthcoming developments across various Canadian cities. An emphasis is placed on elucidating the regional focus of the market, with Montreal and Toronto being key centers of activity, alongside the rise of other cities also being recognized.

Key Market Questions Addressed

The comprehensive market size of the Canada data center sector.

A snapshot of the existing and forthcoming data center facilities in Canada.

Projected growth patterns and power capacity developments across the market.

Market growth drivers and essential factors influencing the sector's trajectory.

An extensive list of key investors shaping the Canadian data center landscape.

The report serves as an essential resource for data center operators, owners, developers, and investors aiming to grasp the market dynamics and unlock growth opportunities. It provides a transparent research methodology and a clear analysis of demand and supply aspects, ensuring stakeholders are well-prepared to make informed decisions in this rapidly evolving sector.

