Regarding the ruling of the Court of Appeal of Lithuania in a civil case with a Polish company

ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS JSC (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs that the Court of Appeal of Lithuania examined the civil case according to the appeal of ADT Sp. z. o. o., the company registered in the Republic of Poland, the defendant (hereinafter - the Defendant) on 27 February 2023, appealing the decision of 19 September 2023 of the Šiauliai Regional Court in civil case according to the lawsuit of the Company against the Defendant for damages and decided to reject the Defendant’s appeal and leave the decision of 19 September 2023 of the Šiauliai Regional Court unchanged.

The Company reminds that, due to the Defendant’s improper performance of contractual obligations, it filed a lawsuit in the Šiauliai Regional Court for awarding of damages in the amount of EUR 630,521.00 from the Defendant. Šiauliai Regional Court in its decision of 19 September 2023 satisfied the lawsuit in full and awarded compensation of losses in the amount of EUR 630,521.00 from ADT Sp. z o. o. in favor of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS JSC.

Arnas Matuzas

Head of Legal

a.matuzas@zpienas.lt