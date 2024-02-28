Argentina Data Center Market Poised for Robust Growth: New Investment Analysis & Opportunities 2023-2028

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center industry is witnessing a significant boom in Argentina due to increasing digitalization and technological advancements. With investments in the sector anticipated to reach USD 296 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.36%, a comprehensive market research report has been added to our collection, meticulously analyzing the trajectory of the Argentina data center market.

Argentina proudly stands out with data center hotspots such as Buenos Aires and Cordoba, reflecting strong growth potential. The nation's 'Knowledge Economy Law' offers inducements for businesses, enabling operators like AWS to gain from tax exemptions on energy consumption. Google's involvement with the Firmina submarine cable, expected to be operational by 2024, further exemplifies Argentina's commitment to enhancing connectivity.

Renewable energy initiatives like July's approval of 633.7 MW in capacity also highlight Argentina's sustainable path, with programs like 'RenovAr' fostering a target of 20% electricity generated from renewable sources by 2025.

Insightful Industry Analysis and Forecasts

This report delivers an insightful analysis of the Argentina data center market, including the existing landscape and industry analysis, as well as forecasts for the market size throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the analysis delves into potential opportunities, growth restraints, and the industry's prospects.

In examining the vendor landscape, the report identifies the presence of global support infrastructure providers such as Caterpillar and Eaton, IT infrastructure providers including Cisco Systems and Lenovo, and key investors like Lumen Technologies and Telecom Argentina. Construction contractors are also pinpointed as key partners for data centers, with firms like AECOM driving construction efficiency.

Extensive Report Coverage

The report extensively covers the Argentina data center market share, capturing myriad facets such as investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. Market sizing and investment estimates span several segments.

Facilitating Strategic Decision Making

The insights provided are aimed at facilitating strategic business decisions for industry stakeholders, offering a granular look at the drivers influencing the Argentina data center market. This includes a snapshot of current and forthcoming third-party facilities in the region.

With detailed evaluations of data center colocation market revenues and forecasts, the report serves as a valuable tool for industry leaders, investors, and operators looking to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities within the Argentine market.

Answering Key Industry Questions

Focused on delivering actionable intelligence, the report sets out to answer pivotal questions regarding market size, the number of facilities, growth rates, driving factors, and the key data center investors shaping the Argentine sector's future.

The significant growth trajectory projected for Argentina's data center industry through 2028 emphasizes the country's strategic positioning as a Latin American tech hub, aligning investments with global trends of sustainable and connected infrastructure development.

This report is a crucial asset for those monitoring the Latin American data infrastructure progression, providing an in-depth perspective on the burgeoning Argentine market space.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $173 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $296 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Argentina

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Constructora Sudamericana

Fluor Construction

Quark

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Assa Abloy

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Narada

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Lumen Technologies

Telecom Argentina

Nabiax

Claro

EdgeConneX

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region(Area and Power Capacity)

Buenos Aires

Cordoba

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

