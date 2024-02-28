Global Cell-Free Protein Expression Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 450.79 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 8.26%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A cell-free protein expression is an essential tool for molecular biologists in the primary and applied sciences. Cell-free protein expression is gaining popularity among scientists working on high-throughput functional proteomics and genomics due to its many advantages over protein expression in living cells. A DNA template for the target protein is required for cell-free protein expression, which can either be a plasmid or a byproduct of the polymerase chain reaction. A solution containing all the components necessary for transcription and translation, such as translation factors, transcription factors, enzymes, and others, is also essential.





Rising Cases of Cancer and Infectious Diseases Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global cell-free protein expression market size was valued at USD 220.68 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 450.79 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period (2022–2030).” Proteomics can determine the subtypes of breast cancer and the expression of proteins and proteoforms, which can be used to evaluate cancer therapies at the cellular and tissular levels. In clinical studies, it can identify therapeutic target proteins. The 2021 study "Proteomic analysis of HIV and periodontitis" revealed that proteomic analysis is a pioneering technique with growing significance in clinical applications. Rapid protein profiling of biological samples and the discovery of disease-specific biomarkers are both made possible by these tools. The cell-free protein expression market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to the rising need for proteomics in infectious disease treatment.

Growing Use of Technology Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In order to provide better solutions with less time and money spent on them, researchers must investigate novel approaches. This will allow them to explore the protein-producing machines found in cells and power them externally. Due to its limited application, the market for cell-free protein expression is currently relatively small. However, it is anticipated that it will expand significantly over the following few years due to the possibility that these systems will be widely adopted. The future of cell-free protein expression systems appears promising in reshaping the synthetic biology landscape by developing robust in-vitro platforms.

Regional Analysis

North America's cell-free protein expression market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry is one of the US industries with the highest research spending. Utilizing cutting-edge methods to enhance pipeline development and support improvements in patient care is crucial for the industry. The United States is home to some of the world's most prominent academic and research institutions and biotechnology industries. Since many mammalian proteins, such as growth hormones, insulin, antibodies, and vaccines, are manufactured in factories, the demand for protein expression systems may increase due to businesses investing more heavily in product development and research.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.51%, during the forecast period. Germany has successfully established itself as a global center for medical biotechnology, which has increased the number of biotechnology labs and research facilities in the nation. The country also has the highest concentration of European biotechnology firms, an excellent research infrastructure, and internationally renowned scientists. German research institutions are significant end-users of services for protein engineering and have long-standing relationships with several pharmaceutical companies. According to projections from Globocan 2020, there were approximately 628,519 new cases of cancer reported in Germany. Breast, lung, prostate, colorectum, and bladder cancers are the five most prevalent types of cancer. As a result, the market has grown due to the rising prevalence of these infectious and cancerous diseases.

China is active in protein expression due to its size and high investments in R&D. The country is working to locate elite research facilities and a first-rate life science research infrastructure in Shanghai. China is currently researching a large portion of the Asia-Pacific market. The high prevalence of infectious and cancerous diseases increases the demand for novel and effective therapeutic approaches, which boosts the cell-free protein expression market. These systems have excellent controllability, tolerance, stability, and the ability to produce proteins quickly, according to a Chinese study published in Bioresources and Bioprocessing in July 2021.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the global cell-free protein expression market is bifurcated into accessories and consumables and lysate systems. The lysate systems segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global cell-free protein expression market is bifurcated into enzyme engineering, high throughput production, protein labeling, and protein-protein interaction. The protein-protein interaction segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global cell-free protein expression market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global cell-free protein expression market’s major key players are Biotechrabbit Gmbh, Cellfree Sciences Co., Ltd., Cube Biotech Gmbh, Genecopoeia Inc., Jena Bioscience Gmbh, Promega Corporation, Creative Biolabs, Merck Kgaa, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bioneer Corporation, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd (Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc.), Leniobio Gmbh, Sutro Biopharma Inc., and Addgene Inc.

Market News

In June 2022, In the following scholarly article, the "20K Human Protein Bead Array," which is comprised of 20,000 human-derived proteins synthesized using the wheat cell-free synthesis system, was used to demonstrate the efficacy of a new protein-protein interaction (PPI) screening technique dubbed "CF-PPiD."

Global Cell-Free Protein Expression Market: Segmentation

By Product

Accessories and Consumables

Lysate Systems

By Applications

Enzyme Engineering

High Throughput Production

Protein Labeling

Protein-Protein Interaction

Other Applications

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

South America

