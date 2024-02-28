Aktia Bank Plc

February 28th 2024 at 5.15 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc updates dividend policy

Aktia’s goal is to provide a competitive dividend yield to its shareholders. The amount of dividends to be paid depends on the group's financial performance and its growth and investment needs. In addition, Aktia wants to ensure sufficient capital adequacy also during changing market conditions. Aktia intends to pay out a dividend of approximately 60 per cent of the profit for the reporting period to its shareholders.

Aktia’s goal is to achieve profitable growth in all business areas. The capital structure must support both this growth and the ensuring of a good level of capital adequacy.

In 2021 and 2022, Aktia paid out 60 per cent of earnings as dividends to shareholders. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the payment of dividends for 2023 be EUR 0.70 per share, which corresponds to 60 per cent of the profit for the 2023 reporting period.

Previous dividend policy: Aktia's goal is to pay out a dividend of 60–80 per cent of the profit for the reporting period.

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2023 amounted to EUR 13.7 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.