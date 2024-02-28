Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market to Surpass 4.52 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Need for High-Quality Cell Culture Supplements

Westford, USA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global fetal bovine serum market holds a pivotal position in the realm of biomedical research and cell culture applications. This market's significance stems from its indispensable role in providing essential nutrients and growth factors for the cultivation of cells vital to scientific and medical studies.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/fetal-bovine-serum-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Fetal Bovine Serum Market”

Pages - 157

Tables – 65

Figures – 75

The market is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by the growing need for cell-based research, regenerative medicine, and biologics development. This rising demand underscores the pivotal role of high-quality FBS in advancing scientific discoveries and therapeutic development in the global fetal bovine serum market.

Prominent Players in Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

Tissue Culture Biologicals

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Atlanta Biologicals Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Rocky Mountain Biologicals

PAN-Biotech GmbH

Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd.

Biowest SAS

Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Sera Laboratories International Ltd.

Caisson Laboratories Inc.

Hyclone Laboratories Inc.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/fetal-bovine-serum-market

Vaccine Production Segment to Dominate Market due to Crucial Supplement in the Manufacturing of Vaccines

The vaccine production segment has risen to prominence as the leading force in the global fetal bovine serum market, contributing substantially to total revenues, with a notable figure of USD 448.6 million in 2022. FBS plays a pivotal role in this segment as a crucial supplement in the manufacturing of vaccines.

North America has established its dominance in the global fetal bovine serum market, securing a substantial share of 38.0% in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the region's heightened government expenditure on research and development (R&D) activities. The United States, in particular, stands out as a significant contributor to this growth, boasting one of the most robust R&D ecosystems globally.

In-Vitro Fertilization Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to Development of Embryos

The in-vitro fertilization (IVF) segment is poised to emerge as the most financially rewarding segment within the market, with a projected robust CAGR of 16.5% expected from 2023 to 2030. Fetal bovine serum takes on a pivotal role in this segment, providing the essential nutrients, hormones, and growth factors necessary for the optimal growth and development of embryos during the IVF process.

Asia Pacific is poised to undergo remarkable growth, with a projected CAGR of 15.6% anticipated from 2023 to 2030. This surge in demand can be attributed to the rising number of biopharmaceutical manufacturers, particularly in developing countries within the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global fetal bovine serum market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market

In 2022, GE Healthcare made a significant entry into the fetal bovine serum (FBS) market by unveiling its innovative product named "Sera-Xtracta Plus." This novel serum product was designed with an optimized formulation to elevate cell culture productivity, allowing for increased cell yields, which is particularly beneficial for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. GE Healthcare's product launch represented a strategic move to meet the growing demand for high-quality FBS products that cater to the specific needs of the biopharmaceutical industry.

In 2022, Merck KGaA expanded its FBS product portfolio by introducing the "HyClone Fetal Bovine Serum Supreme" series. This new range of FBS products was aimed at providing enhanced cell growth and superior performance across various cell culture applications.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/fetal-bovine-serum-market

Key Questions Answered in the Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how do these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global HIV Drugs Market

Global Vertigo Treatment Market

Global Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation Market

Global Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market

Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com