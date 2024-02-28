Breezeline Harnesses Solar Power to Diversify Energy Supply

CONCORD, N.H., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, a leading provider of broadband internet, TV and voice services in the U.S., has taken a significant step towards a greener future by activating two grid-tied solar systems at its technology hub sites in Concord and Plaistow, New Hampshire. This initiative marks new progress in Breezeline's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and embracing renewable energy sources.

The Concord hub site, equipped with 230 solar panels, boasts an operational solar capacity of 134.4 kW. Since its activation earlier this month, the site has already generated 11,830 kWh of clean energy. In addition, the Plaistow location, which supports Breezeline's operations in Massachusetts, features a rooftop-mounted system with a capacity of 13.8 kW.

"Breezeline, in conjunction with our parent company Cogeco, is pursuing initiatives to reduce our environmental impact by reducing our energy consumption while converting our energy sources to renewable energy," said Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline. “This action aligns with Cogeco's ambitious sustainability goals, as the company aims to have 100% of its electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2030-2031.”

Cogeco already has made significant progress in this area, with 41% of its electricity consumption coming from renewable sources in Fiscal 2022. This represents a 66% increase since Fiscal 2019.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, diversifying energy supplies through renewable sources offers numerous advantages. These include a positive impact on the economy, as well as a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

This recent solar power initiative follows Breezeline's groundbreaking achievement last summer when it became the first cable operator in the U.S. to convert a gas-powered vehicle to electric, both for its drivetrain and aerial boom. The company's commitment to innovation and sustainability extends beyond solar power, with additional energy projects currently under review and planned for the future in other regions where Breezeline operates.

To read more about Cogeco's sustainability efforts, click here.

