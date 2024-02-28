SPZI: JP 3E Holdings, Inc. Receives $23 Million, Purchasing Kokomo, Indiana Harmony Villas Project & Adds Rocky H. Singh to its Team

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), receives $18,000,000 from the city of Kokomo, IN and the state of Indiana to fund the Harmony Villas Project. Rocky H. Singh, as a newly added Director, will manage the Harmony Villas Project and will be adding an additional $5,000,000 by investment into JP 3E Holding Inc. for the project.



JP3E purchased the 23 acres of land for the project. All permits and required paperwork were filed and approved, ready to break ground in the near term.

The Harmony Villas Project is strategically located directly across the street from the city and the state approved $3.2 Billion Kokomo Project by Stellantis N.V. and Samsung SDI that’s part of the StarPlus Energy joint venture. On Oct 11, 2023, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced that Stellantis and Samsung SDI will significantly expand their electric vehicle battery manufacturing operations in Indiana. This will be the second StarPlus Energy gigafactory in Kokomo. Construction has already commenced on the first StarPlus Energy gigafactory. The total investment for both StarPlus Energy plant facilities will exceed $6.3 billion (€5.5 billion) and create 2,800 new jobs. This positions Harmony Villas at the ideal location to offer accommodations to the influx of workers and their families.

JP3E partners with the city of Kokomo and the state of Indiana, assuming responsibility for the Harmony Villas Project. This project will contain a new mixture of residential and commercial buildings to Kokomo, IN. The JP3E Harmony Villas Project in Kokomo, IN development is 23 Acres that will have 500 apartments, 42 townhouses, 40 retails mixed usage and 100 keys of 4 stars brand hotel accommodations with an estimated $112,000,000 Capital Expenditures (CAPEX). The company successfully secured $23,000,000 cash as GP and LP capital. Upon completion of development, JP3E expects the development to be valued at $192,000,000 with $14,000,000 Net Income annually. JP3E plans to break ground in the first week of March 2024 and expects to offer 21 townhomes by June 2024 for sale to the growing local community, facilitating the influx of Samsung factory workers and families.

Rocky H Singh is a Managing Director, Real Estate Developer, and Strategic Leader who will manage the Harmony Villas Project in Kokomo, IN. Mr. Singh brings over 18 years of experience in developing and owning real estate ventures, including office, multifamily, single tenant, and hospitality portfolios. He has developed over $300 million of real estate and has been involved in multiple real estate dealings throughout the various market cycles. Rocky has a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies that can make or break real estate projects. Based upon his impeccable reputation as a Physician and a Chief Medical Officer (CMO) managing multiple hospitals, he is an outstanding citizen for the state of Indiana. With his deep knowledge of Real Estate development, Rocky raised and placed several million dollars in personal and investor funds throughout his career and was involved in multiple start-ups. He has a track record of a high yield rate return on all such multifaceted investments. Rocky’s Current portfolio includes Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and Hyatt Hotels, Planned Urban development with Mixed use, multifamily, Retail, and Single-family houses.

"We are proud to unveil the Harmony Villas Urban Development Project to the market for investors to view. This is one of several urban development projects we are working on. The recurring annual revenues from this Kokomo Project will be instrumental towards ensuring that JP3E is very profitable with significant assets," stated John K. Park, Chairman of "JP 3E Holdings, Inc.," formerly Spooz, Inc. Further details regarding this Kokomo Project will be released in the future.

About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) now JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

Operating companies to supply the world with the vital needs of Eating, Energy, and Education (3E) which are essential needs for our everyday living and quality of life.

