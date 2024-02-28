Advanced Dental Digital and Robotic Solutions Market Projected to Reach USD 7.7 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.3%: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global advanced dental digital and robotic solutions market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 7.7 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for advanced dental digital and robotic solutions is expected to close at US$ 4.4 billion

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: Patients' preference for minimally invasive dental treatments is boosting the adoption of advanced digital and robotic solutions, which offer improved accuracy, faster recovery times, and reduced discomfort.

The prevalence of dental conditions such as periodontal diseases, dental caries, and malocclusions is driving the demand for advanced dental solutions that provide better diagnosis, treatment, and patient outcomes.

With a rising elderly population globally, there is an increased need for advanced dental care solutions to address age-related dental issues such as tooth loss, gum recession, and oral infections, thereby driving market growth.

Increasing awareness among patients about the benefits of advanced dental solutions, coupled with efforts to educate dental professionals on the latest technologies and techniques, is driving adoption and market growth.

The growth of dental tourism, especially in emerging economies, is fueling the demand for advanced dental technologies and treatments, as patients seek high-quality dental care at more affordable prices.

Supportive Regulatory Environment: Favorable regulatory policies and guidelines promoting the adoption of advanced dental technologies and robotic-assisted procedures are facilitating market expansion by encouraging investment and innovation in the sector.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the advanced dental digital and robotic solutions market was valued at US$ 4.1 billion

Based on application, the implantology segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

The hospital segment is expected to account for high revenue in the market during the forecast period.

Advanced Dental Digital and Robotic Solutions Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Growing emphasis on enhancing the patient experience and achieving aesthetically pleasing results in dental treatments.

Robotic-assisted dental procedures are becoming more prevalent, enabling precise and minimally invasive treatments.

Wearable devices and sensors are being developed for remote monitoring of oral health parameters such as brushing habits, bruxism, and oral hygiene.

Advanced Dental Digital and Robotic Solutions Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to factors such as high healthcare expenditure, advanced infrastructure, and early adoption of technological innovations in dental care. The presence of key market players and research institutions further contributes to market growth in North America.

is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to factors such as high healthcare expenditure, advanced infrastructure, and early adoption of technological innovations in dental care. The presence of key market players and research institutions further contributes to market growth in North America. Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in the advanced dental digital and robotic solutions market, fueled by factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness about dental health among the population. Emerging economies like China, India, and Japan are leading contributors to market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players are investing in research and development to introduce innovative dental digital and robotic solutions that offer enhanced functionality, precision, and efficiency.

Companies are expanding their distribution networks through partnerships with distributors, dealers, and dental supply companies to improve market access and reach a wider customer base.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG (Straumann Group)

Formlabs, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Carestream Health, Inc.

3D Systems, Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

imes- icore GmbH

PLANMECA

VITA North America

Zirkonzahn

Other Prominent Players

Key Developments

In January 2024 - Carestream Health recently introduced the upgraded DRX-Excel Plus X-ray System, enhancing its capabilities for increased productivity and efficiency. This advanced two-in-one solution offers higher image quality and improves user and patient experience.

recently introduced the upgraded DRX-Excel Plus X-ray System, enhancing its capabilities for increased productivity and efficiency. This advanced two-in-one solution offers higher image quality and improves user and patient experience. In May 2023 - Ivoclar, a top-tier provider of integrated solutions for premium dental applications, unveiled VivaScan, a compact and user-friendly intraoral scanning solution. Engineered to streamline the transition to digital dentistry, VivaScan has garnered praise from dentists globally for its seamless integration into their daily routines. With its exceptional scan results and enhanced workflow efficiency, VivaScan empowers dental professionals to achieve superior outcomes effortlessly.

Advanced Dental Digital and Robotic Solutions Market

Product Type

Robotics

Digital Solutions

Application

Implantology

Endodontics

Others

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

