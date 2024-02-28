Brazil Data Center Market Boasts Strong Growth as Investment and Opportunities Surge from 2024-2029

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spanning the forecast period of 2024-2029, this detailed study presents a forecasted growth trajectory, showcasing a robust 7.16% CAGR, which signals burgeoning opportunities for stakeholders and market investors.

Notable revelations from the report highlight São Paulo's dominance as the country's flagship hub for data center investments. This trend is fueled by significant endeavors from global and domestic industry titans including Microsoft, Huawei, and Scala Data Centers, among others. Fostering tech-innovation and infrastructure development, Brazil is set to enhance its connectivity with the activation of new undersea cables such as Google's Firmina, which will bridge critical economic corridors within Latin America and the United States.





In alignment with the global push towards sustainability, the report identifies Brazil's ambitious goal to upscale its renewable energy generation by 10 GW in 2023, pivoting mainly around eco-friendly wind and solar resources. Such initiatives are in line with global environmental commitments and provide a green framework for the burgeoning array of data centers across the nation.



Strategic Developments and Vendor Landscape

The strategic partnership inked by Cisco Systems and V.tal in February 2023 aims at fortifying Brazil's multi-tenant fiber optic network, thereby expanding 5G connectivity throughout the region.

The market is experiencing a surge in investment from new entrants and existing players, indicating a vibrant and competitive landscape that bodes well for the future of data storage, processing, and cloud services in Brazil.

Colocation and hyperscale operators are increasingly embracing renewable energy procurement to power their facilities, marking a transition towards more sustainable operations.

The report provides a granular analysis of existing and future market capabilities, including a recount of 68 existing facilities and identification of 21 upcoming sites spanning across nine Brazilian states.



Emerging Opportunities and Market Dynamics



Exploring the depth of the Brazil data center market, the research elaborates on various aspects including IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with precise sizing and forecast. It also presents an extensive vendor landscape that encompasses IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors – painting a complete picture of the market's diverse and multi-faceted nature.



The report's detailed examination of growth rates, market restraints, and budding prospects furnishes stakeholders with the data needed to make informed decisions and capitalize on the promising trajectory of Brazil's data center domain.



As the data center landscape in Brazil escalates in both complexity and capacity, this research emerges as an essential resource for anyone looking to navigate and excel in this dynamic market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Brazil

