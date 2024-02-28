ClearStar Announces Appointment of Pam Dunsky as Chief Operating Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStar, Inc. (“ClearStar”) – a leading provider of modern and integrated background, drug, and occupational health screening solutions – is pleased to announce that Pam Dunsky has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to oversee Client Service and Operations.

Dunsky brings extensive experience to ClearStar, having led across multiple industries and executive roles. Her expertise spans service, operations, technology, and product, but her unique talent is how she utilizes these skills to create experiences that customers love. Her positive energy and disciplined approach to life make her a force ClearStar and its customers will notice.

“I am very excited to welcome Pam to the ClearStar team,” said ClearStar Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mike Pritts. “We are confident that her wisdom and leadership skills will greatly benefit our company. Her passion for delighting customers, building and leading great teams, and focusing on results makes her a perfect fit for ClearStar as we evolve our service delivery.”

Before joining ClearStar, Dunsky was most recently a managing partner for TATA Consultancy Services, an Information Technology (IT) consulting and business solutions organization, where she led global teams in product innovation, digital services, and client delivery. She has also held Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and COO positions at large organizations and served as CEO of a startup.

Dunsky holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Dayton. She has undergone extensive training in Six Sigma, TQM (Total Quality Management), and leadership development programs at esteemed institutions such as the Center for Creative Leadership and the University of Michigan.

About ClearStar

ClearStar is a leading global Human Resources technology company specializing in background, drug, and occupational health screening. A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree, HRO Today Baker’s Dozen award-winning enterprise solution provider, and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), ClearStar has provided innovative technology solutions to businesses in the human capital management industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 1995. For more information, please visit www.clearstar.net.

