European Automotive Industry Sees Surge in ADAS Features Implementation

The global automotive landscape is being reshaped by the convergence of Connectivity, Autonomous Driving, Sharing, and Electrification (CASE), with a significant spotlight on the integration of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). Embracing this technological pivot, the European passenger vehicle sector is experiencing a notable surge in the deployment of safety and convenience ADAS features, ranging from basic Level 0 (L0) to the more advanced Level 2+ (L2+).

In line with this trend, a comprehensive research publication has been added to our extensive collection, closely examining the growth opportunities within the European ADAS market. This publication provides a detailed prognosis of the adoption of various ADAS features across passenger vehicles, projecting valuable insights up to the year 2030.

Key highlights of this study include:

An in-depth analysis of current ADAS feature implementation rates across European markets, emphasizing the progression from L0 to L2+ systems in OEM offerings.

Assessment of the competitive landscape, where ADAS technologies are rapidly becoming a crucial differentiating factor for OEMs in a crowded market.

Evaluation of the legal and regulatory frameworks that are enabling OEMs to test and validate autonomous vehicles (AV) on public roads, with a spotlight on countries leading in this domain.

Forecasting and market predictions for the uptake of ADAS functionalities within the European automotive sector, segmented by technology level.

The study also spotlights European countries that have established legal frameworks to support higher levels of autonomous driving, such as Level 3 (L3) on public roads. As original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) continue to provide L0 and L1 ADAS as optional features in most of their models, this research anticipates the integration of these technologies into mass market vehicles. This is expected to yield a domino effect, ensuring that advanced safety features become accessible across all vehicle segments.

With the automotive industry shifting gears towards more connected and autonomous vehicles, this study provides vital insights into OEM strategies, market dynamics, and key growth drivers. Stakeholders and industry participants will find the research indispensable for aligning their operations and strategies with the emergent trends of the European ADAS market.

For those interested in understanding the competitive intensity driving the widespread adoption of ADAS and the future landscape of the European automotive sector, this publication serves as an invaluable resource. It sheds light on the technological advancements that are poised to redefine passenger safety, comfort, and overall driving experience.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunity Analysis

L0 Blind Spot Detection Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Front Cross Traffic Alerts Rear Cross Traffic Alerts Traffic Sign Recognition System

L1 L1 ADAS Features Adaptive Cruise Control Autonomous Emergency Braking Lane Keep Assist

L2 L2 ADAS Features Highway Assist Automated Parking Assist II

L2+ L2+ ADAS Features Highway Assist City Assist

ADAS Offerings by OEM Bosch Continental

Growth Opportunity Universe Growth Opportunity 1: The Road towards L2+ Growth Opportunity 2: Optimization of Sensor Suites Growth Opportunity 3: Automated Parking

Next Steps

A selection of companies mentioned:

Stellantis

Volkswagen

Mercedes Benz

Audi

BMW

MobilEye

Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

