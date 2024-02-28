Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Market Experiences Surge Amid Health Emergency Declaration

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Market by Assay, Country, Product, and Place, with Executive & Consultant Guides and Market Analysis & Forecasts 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research delves into the impact of technological advancements and the fusion of rapid diagnostic methodologies with genomic innovations, revealing their role in opening new diagnostic prospects. As the market terrain adapts to these emergent trends, the report serves as an essential tool for stakeholders seeking to understand the current climate and future directions of monkeypox diagnostics.

Following the significant upswing in monkeypox cases beyond African territories, the global health community has been driven to a state of alert, acknowledging monkeypox as a proliferating health emergency. This urgent focus intensifies demand within the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) sector as governments mobilize widespread testing initiatives to preemptively combat the spread of the virus. A new comprehensive market research publication illuminates the prospective landscape of the Monkeypox Diagnostics Market from 2022 through 2026, underscoring not only growth drivers but also the reshaped contours of the market in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the global Monkeypox Diagnostics Market size, with projections extending to 2026.

In-depth insight into market dynamics, including basic growth factors and the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on future diagnostics.

Identification of the leading market participants and the potential for disruptive diagnostic technologies to alter the competitive landscape.

Thorough examination of industry trends, notably the convergence of Rapid Diagnostics and Genomics Revolution, and their market implications.

The study provides authoritative data and assessments, crucial for making well-informed investment and valuation decisions. The findings are anticipated to bolster strategic planning and foster operational preparedness within the monkeypox diagnostics space.

Market Outlook and Opportunities

The escalating incidence of non-endemic monkeypox cases propels a critical examination of preparedness and response strategies.

Market patterns and outlooks are dissected within the report, presenting a nuanced view of the trajectory for the IVD industry.

The analysis anticipates a significant uptake in diagnostic tests, spurred by governments' initiatives to proactively address this public health crisis.

Scope of the Report

Monkeypox Global Diagnostic Markets Overview

Monkeypox Diagnostics - Global Market Overview by Country

Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets Overview by Assay

Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets Overview by Product

Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets Overview by Place

Monkeypox Diagnostic Market - by Assay

Monkeypox Diagnostic - PCR

Monkeypox Diagnostic - NGS

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Rapid

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Other Assay

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Biomarker Other

Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets - By Product

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Instrumentation

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Consumables

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Software & Service

Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets - By Place

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Hospital

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Clinic/POL

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Other Place

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 An Overview of Monkeypox Diagnostics

2.1.1 The 2022 Outbreak

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Currency

2.2.3 Years

2.2.4 PCR

2.2.5 NGS

2.2.6 Syndromic PoC

2.2.7 Biomarkers Molecular Diagnostics

2.2.8 Biomarkers Other

2.2.9 Limitations

2.3 Methodology

2.3.1 Methodology

2.4 Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Monkeypox - Current Science

3.1 What is Monkeypox?

3.2 Outbreaks

3.3 Transmission

3.4 Signs and symptoms

3.5 Diagnosis

3.6 Therapeutics

3.6.1 Vaccination

3.6.2 Prevention

3.6.2.1 Reducing the risk of human-to-human transmission

3.6.2.2 Reducing the risk of zoonotic transmission

3.7 How Monkeypox relates to smallpox

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.4 Independent Testing Lab

4.1.5 Public National/regional lab

4.1.6 Hospital lab

4.1.7 Physician Lab

4.1.8 Audit Body

4.1.9 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Prevalence

5.1.2 Surveillance

5.1.3 Pandemic Wind Down

5.1.4 Viral Zeitqeist

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market

5.2.2 Transmission Outlook

5.2.3 Adoption Lag and Cost Control

5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

5.3.1 The Multiplex Opportunity

5.3.2 Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis

5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab

5.3.4 Biomarkers and Algorithms

5.3.5 Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice

5.3.6 Genome Role and Big Data

6 Monkeypox Diagnostics - Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 U.S. to declare Monkeypox a public health emergency

6.3 BioGX Gets CE-IVD Mark for Multigene POC Test

6.4 World Health Organization declares Monkeypox a global emergency

6.5 Quest Begins Offering Internally Developed Monkeypox Test

6.6 CDC, Abbott, Roche, BioMerieux Get FDA 510(k) Clearances

6.7 Commercial, Academic Labs Ramp Up Monkeypox Testing

6.8 Becton Dickinson, CerTest Biotec Collaborate on Monkeypox MDx

6.9 Sequence Coming In

7 Profiles of Key Companies

7.1 Abbott Diagnostics

7.2 Aegis Laboratories

7.3 Applied DNA Sciences

7.4 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.6 BioGX

7.7 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.9 Cepheid

7.10 CerTest Biotec

7.11 Creative Biogene

7.12 Flow Health

7.13 Labcorp

7.14 Mayo Clinic Laboratories

7.15 Quest Diagnostics

7.16 Qiagen Gmbh

7.17 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

7.18 Siemens Healthineers

7.19 Sonic Healthcare

7.20 Sysmex

7.21 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendices: United States Medicare System: 2022 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

