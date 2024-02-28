Poland OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2029 Explore Sector Evolution and Revenue Projections

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In an insightful new study, thorough analysis has been conducted into Poland's rapidly evolving Over-the-Top (OTT) and Pay Television (Pay TV) sectors, offering in-depth projections through to 2029.

This comprehensive report presents a detailed overview of current trends, key market players, and future revenue models in the Polish OTT and Pay TV landscape.



OTT TV and Video Sector Analysis and Revenue Predictions

Industry experts have compiled critical data on the OTT market, including revenue projections divided by advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD), download to own (DTO), and subscription video on demand (SVOD) for the years 2023, 2024, and 2029. This strategic forecast enables stakeholders to gain an upper hand in market understanding and planning.



SVOD services are broken down further with a focus on platform performance, including established giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and fresh entrants shaping the competitive landscape. The study provides future subscriber counts and assesses market penetration, emphasizing the dynamic nature of Poland's SVOD ecosystem.



Pay TV Sector Insights and Financial Outlook

Turning to the Pay TV market, the report includes an elaborate presentation of the segmentation within TV households, ranging from digital cable to IPTV and satellite variations. Detailed revenue predictions up to 2029 for different platforms offer invaluable guidance for investment and development strategies.



An extensive subscriber base analysis aligns with projected financial outcomes, covering major operators in Poland. The data compiles a comprehensive exploration of the role each service provider plays in shaping the future of pay television.



Ongoing Developments and Consumer Trends

Market dynamics center around evolving consumer behaviors and technological advancements driving demand for diverse content delivery.

Strategic operator partnerships and content deals, influenced by global media trends, are highlighted.

The accelerating shift from traditional TV to digital platforms is analyzed, featuring the impact of video streaming services.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Canal Plus

CDA

Cyfra Polsat

Disney+

Facebook

HBO

Inea

Netflix

Netia

Orange

Player+

Polsat Box Go

SkyShowtime

Toya

TVN

TVP

UPC

Vectra

Viaplay

YouTube

